Keep the umbrella nearby today as you head out and about! Periods of scattered showers and a few storms are expected again through the day. Areas along and south of I-20 look to have the best chance to see the rain today. Most of the shower and storm activity should come to an end after sunset and into the overnight period. Today will also be warm and humid. Expect high temperatures this afternoon in the mid 80′s under mostly cloudy skies. Mild conditions will continue tonight with lows in the upper 60′s to near 70 degrees.