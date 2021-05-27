Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Press Release

chickasaw.net
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleChikasha Anokfilli, which translates to “thinking Chickasaw,” is a publicly available mental health initiative exploring what it means to think Chickasaw while providing resources to support and promote mental health and wellness. May is National Mental Health Awareness month, a time designated to raise awareness about mental health, provide support,...

chickasaw.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#The Chickasaw Nation#Chickasaw Net Coc#Fitness Wellness#Facebook Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Iowa StateClinton Herald

Iowa establishes new mental health center for students across state

(The Center Square) – Iowa schools will begin receiving mental health services and support this summer and the 2021-2022 school year through a new partnership, officials announced June 23. The Iowa Center for School Mental Health, a partnership of the Iowa Department of Education and the University of Iowa College...
Health Serviceswvtf.org

New Medicaid Dental Coverage is About Public Health, too

750,000 Virginians who use Medicaid are set to gain more comprehensive dental coverage July 1st, in a policy that experts say could improve public health outcomes and costs to the healthcare system. 3.2 million Virginians have no dental insurance, according to the Virginia HealthCare Foundation. People enrolled in Medicaid request...
InternetDaily Republic

Press Release: NorthBay Facebook Live Chats Focus on Health Issues

NorthBay Healthcare’s latest series of Doc Talk Live discussions continue with a live chat on the NorthBay Facebook page featuring OB/GYN Shanna Snow, D.O. Dr. Snow will present “Pregnancy and the COVID Conundrum,” unraveling the facts on COVID-19 and the vaccine options during pregnancy and while nursing Thursday, July 17, at 5:30 p.m.
Des Moines, WAPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Teacher goes viral for lamenting she can't teach critical race theory but is required to say Pledge of Allegiance

An Iowa teacher has gone viral after posting a series of TikTok videos where she slammed the state’s recent ban on teaching critical race theory. “My governor has put into place some ridiculous legislation that many governors across the country have put into place, such as I can’t teach anything divisive, I can’t teach critical race theory, and I can’t teach about racial equity,” Megan Geha, a special education teacher at Des Moines East High School, said in one of the videos.
Advocacynewtownyardley.com

Newtown Yardley, PA Non-Profit Organizations Press Releases

Habitat for Humanity Celebrates Dedication of 122nd Home. On Thursday, June 17th, Habitat Bucks staff, board, key community stakeholders, and homebuyer Sun will gather in Bristol to celebrate the dedication of Habitat Bucks’ 122nd home. The community is encouraged to watch the dedication at 4pm on Facebook Live @HabitatBucksCounty. Homebuyer...
Public HealthPosted by
The DC Line

Press Release: New Study Highlights Health Disparities in the District of Columbia

Washington, June 22, 2021 — AARP District of Columbia, in collaboration with Georgetown University’s Department of Health Systems Administration, released a comprehensive study on health disparities among Black older adults living in the District of Columbia. The study, A Review of Health and Socioeconomic Disparities among Black Older Adults in the District of Columbia, highlights the role that structural racism and lack of access to affordable, high-quality food, transportation, and health care providers play in creating and compounding health disparities.
Oklahoma City, OKoscn.net

JNC - Press Release

On Friday, July 9, the Judicial Nominating Commission (JNC) will conduct interviews for the position of District Judge in Oklahoma County, Seventh Judicial District, Office 2, a vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Thomas E. Prince to the Court of Civil Appeals. The following individuals have applied and will be interviewed:
Pierre, SDYankton Daily Press

DSS To Help With Behavioral Health Costs

PIERRE — The Department of Social Services (DSS) recently launched the Behavioral Health Voucher Program, offering funding assistance and support for mental health and substance use services. “South Dakotans across the state continue to experience ongoing difficulties in many aspects of daily life,” said DSS Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill. “The...
Societycopywritemag.com

The Black Joy Retreat - Press Release

Join Race and Faith and Bridge the Divide in supporting and providing relief from racial trauma. MILWAUKEE, WI, June, 16, 2021 — The time to heal is now. Race and Faith and Bridge the Divide are joining up to support and provide relief from racial trauma, with a new experience they are calling The Black Joy Retreat. The Black Joy Retreat is an effort to alleviate the racial trauma that many Black individuals have been facing for generations. In the height of the racial climate the community currently navigates, the concept for this retreat is to inhabit a space where “being Black” is welcomed, encouraged, and affirming. “I think the focus on the Black Joy is the powerful piece. We're surrounded by so much racial trauma and negativity, in this [systemically] anti-Black environment that we live in. How do we continue to find joy, be joyous, harness joy or celebrate that which we already have? And celebrate who we are?” — said Rhonda Hill, Founder of Race and Faith and Creator of The Black Joy Retreat.
Public Healthihtoday.ca

Nunavut extends Public Health Emergency

Iqaluit, Nunavut (June 24, 2021) – Nunavut’s Minister of Health Lorne Kusugak has extended the territory’s public health emergency until July 8, 2021. All existing measures under the public health emergency order remain in effect. Symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever, cough or difficulty breathing. Nunavummiut are reminded to practice...
Mental HealthWinston-Salem Journal

Our view: Averting a mental-health crisis

It seems obvious: The pandemic has created or exacerbated personal, financial and professional stresses for everyone, thus mental-health resources have been essential tools for many as they sought to cope with the challenges. So it’s not surprising that such resources, already inadequate in the best of times, have been strained.
HealthStamford Advocate

Results of HiccaAway Hiccup Cessation Device Study Published in the JAMA Network Open

SAN ANTONIO (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. Results of HiccaAway Hiccup Cessation Device Study Published in the JAMA Network Open. HiccAway, the world’s first medical device that safely and easily relieves hiccups, is the subject of an article in the May 18, 2021 issue of the JAMA Network Open publication. The article, titled “Evaluation of the Forced Inspiratory Suction and Swallow Tool to Stop Hiccups,” addresses the findings of a four-month cross-sectional study of 674 participants from multiple countries.
Healthnacchocommunique.com

NACCHO Aboriginal Health News: Racism linked to poorer health

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander adults who have experienced discrimination have poorer health and wellbeing outcomes regardless of their age, where they live and their gender, according to a new national study. It’s the first national study outlining the experiences of racism and health outcomes among Indigenous Australians. Researchers from The Australian National University (ANU) analysed data from more than 8,000 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander adults from the national Indigenous-led Mayi Kuwayu Study, collected between 2018–2020.
Mental HealthFireEngineering.com

Podcast: Firefighter Behavioral Health

Dr. Beth Murphy discusses the stress experienced by female firefighters on the job and other subjects related to firefighter behavioral health. The best way to keep up with Fire Engineering? Get our regular e-Newsletter: www.fireengineering.com/enewsletter. Subscribe to get all our episodes directly with Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts or listen...
Jobsthelundreport.org

Nurse Coordinator-Substance Abuse-Inpatient Rehab

Organization/Company Name: Samaritan Health Services. Oversees and facilitates the healthcare needs of residents, under the direction of the VP of Nursing, Medical Director and in collaboration with the Program Director. Oversees and implements nursing care to patients in the residential care unit and serves as a resource to other treatment team members.