Press Release

Join Race and Faith and Bridge the Divide in supporting and providing relief from racial trauma. MILWAUKEE, WI, June, 16, 2021 — The time to heal is now. Race and Faith and Bridge the Divide are joining up to support and provide relief from racial trauma, with a new experience they are calling The Black Joy Retreat. The Black Joy Retreat is an effort to alleviate the racial trauma that many Black individuals have been facing for generations. In the height of the racial climate the community currently navigates, the concept for this retreat is to inhabit a space where “being Black” is welcomed, encouraged, and affirming. “I think the focus on the Black Joy is the powerful piece. We're surrounded by so much racial trauma and negativity, in this [systemically] anti-Black environment that we live in. How do we continue to find joy, be joyous, harness joy or celebrate that which we already have? And celebrate who we are?” — said Rhonda Hill, Founder of Race and Faith and Creator of The Black Joy Retreat.