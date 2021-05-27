Times That David Letterman Went Too Far On The Letterman Show

When Charles Grodin died earlier this week at the age of 86, he left behind decades of wonderfully deadpan comic performances in film and TV, as well as eight books published between 1989 and 2013. He’s also rightfully remembered as perhaps the best talk show guest of all time, thanks to a long series of hilarious interviews with Johnny Carson and David Letterman. Grodin’s interviews were a curmudgeonly send-up of talk show convention, mocking the fatuousness of canned stories, predictable jokes, and that weird thing where the guest and host act like old friends even when they clearly have never met before. If you didn’t know better you’d think Grodin was simply being an asshole, but given he made dozens of appearances with both Carson and Letterman, it was clear they were all on the same page, no matter how ugly the interview might’ve looked. Here are some of our favorite examples of Grodin’s deconstruction of the talk show interview—including one genuinely confrontational interview from late in his career on one of Sean Hannity’s Fox shows.