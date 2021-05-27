Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Times That David Letterman Went Too Far On The Letterman Show

By Stephanie Kaloi
Posted by 
The List
The List
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

David Letterman hosted "Late Night With David Letterman" for 33 years, beginning in 1982 and bowing out in 2015. While most of that time is remembered fondly by viewers, Letterman wasn't always perfect when it came to how he treated the guests on his show. It seems that Letterman has...

www.thelist.com
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Letterman
Person
Lindsay Lohan
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Uma Thurman
Person
Mariah Carey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Show Time#Late Night#Night Time#Conversation#Rehab#Laughter#Female Guests#God#Questions#Midway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

David Letterman’s Most Memorable Late-Night Moments

David Letterman reinvented himself with My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, which premiered on Netflix in January 2018. Bushy beard, minimalist set, exclusively high-profile guests, deep conversations — riveting stuff, but a much more mature style than the concoction of absurdity and snark that defined his innovative TV work from the '80s and '90s.
CelebritiesPaste Magazine

Charles Grodin's Talk Show Genius: Five Must-Watch Interviews with Carson, Letterman, and More

When Charles Grodin died earlier this week at the age of 86, he left behind decades of wonderfully deadpan comic performances in film and TV, as well as eight books published between 1989 and 2013. He’s also rightfully remembered as perhaps the best talk show guest of all time, thanks to a long series of hilarious interviews with Johnny Carson and David Letterman. Grodin’s interviews were a curmudgeonly send-up of talk show convention, mocking the fatuousness of canned stories, predictable jokes, and that weird thing where the guest and host act like old friends even when they clearly have never met before. If you didn’t know better you’d think Grodin was simply being an asshole, but given he made dozens of appearances with both Carson and Letterman, it was clear they were all on the same page, no matter how ugly the interview might’ve looked. Here are some of our favorite examples of Grodin’s deconstruction of the talk show interview—including one genuinely confrontational interview from late in his career on one of Sean Hannity’s Fox shows.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Dave Chappelle's podcast is dropping a two-part interview with David Letterman

The two-part The Midnight Miracle podcast, premiering June 8, will feature two "Dave Meets Dave" interviews that were conducted last summer when the former late-night host visited Chappelle's home in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Chappelle was a guest on Letterman’s Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, which also filmed in the town. ALSO: Chappelle hijacks Michael Che's Jimmy Kimmel Live! interview.
TV & Videosprimetimer.com

How I Met Your Mother creators regret the Monica Lewinsky jokes they wrote for David Letterman on The Late Show

In response to Lewinsky tweeting an UberFacts tweet asking "What's the most high-risk, low-reward thing you've ever done?," former Letterman writer Carter Bays tweeted: "Back in the 90s, as a writer for Letterman, I was an active contributor to the Make Jokes About Monica Lewinsky Industrial Complex. It's one of my biggest regrets. What a (queen) she's turned out to be." His writing partner Craig Thomas "seconded" Bays' comment.
CelebritiesTelegraph

Rik Mayall’s mental health misadventure: how Drop Dead Fred repelled America

On May 22 1991, American television saw an unlikely meeting of two great talents. The chat show host David Letterman’s guest was the British comedian Rik Mayall. He may have been a household name in his home country but Mayall was practically unknown, save to MTV viewers familiar with The Young Ones, in the United States. Their encounter made for excruciatingly embarrassing, car-crash television.
TV & VideosHuffingtonPost

Lisa Kudrow Shares Heartwarming 'Friends' Reunion Moment That Passed Her By On Set

“Friends” star Lisa Kudrow has revealed her favorite part of the recent reunion special – and it’s a moment that might have passed many viewers by completely. Kudrow recently reunited with the rest of the “Friends” cast after 17 years for a one-off nostalgic special, which saw the group reminiscing about their time making the hit sitcom.
TV & Videosiowapbs.org

Time for Daniel/There's Time for Daniel and Baby Too

Time for Daniel/There's Time for Daniel and Baby Too. "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood" is an animated series with live-action interstitials. Fred Rogers' original Neighborhood of Make Believe is recreated in vibrant color and texture; his signature puppet Daniel Striped Tiger is transformed into a curious and playful 4-year-old joined by his friends O the Owl, Prince Wednesday, Katerina Kittycat and Miss Elaina. The series curriculum is school-readiness and social-emotional learning, and each preschool themed episode offers a musical strategy for children and parents to use together.
TV & VideosLaredo Morning Times

Flashback: The Rembrandts Play 'I'll Be There for You' on Letterman in 1995

A little over 17 years since the series finale of Friends aired, the cast is finally reuniting for a special appearing today on HBO Max. But this isn’t like Return to Mayberry or A Very Brady Christmas where he cast appears in character and has a new zany adventure. It’s instead in the style of the recent Fresh Prince of Bel-Air special where everyone returns to the set to share memories, visit with surprise guests, and make a boatload of money promoting the show’s arrival on a new streaming platform.
Musicamericana-uk.com

Video Premiere: John Louis “Gone Too Far”

The latest single from John Louis has the feel of a song by John Prine or Kris Kristofferson, thanks to the beautifully constructed lyrics and his warmly characterful vocals. A real highlight of ‘Gone Too Far’ is the way the voices of Louis and backing singer Siri Undlin move together and lean on one another; they each complement the other perfectly and their combination adds another dimension to an already lovely melody. Along with Undlin, Louis is backed by an outstanding group of players: Jeremy Boettcher’s bass and Shane Leonard’s drums give the song a gentle rhythm while Sam Kassirer (Josh Ritter) provides piano and organ. Ben Lester (S. Carey, Bon Iver) delivers impressively dreamy pedal steel and mellotron. The musicians’ collective impact is to create a song that bears repeated plays and soon feels like a familiar favourite.
TV & Videostribuneledgernews.com

Emmys 2021: 'Ted Lasso' charms its way into viewers' hearts. Voters, too?

"Schitt's Creek" made history last year, winning every comedy Emmy handed out during the prime-time broadcast. The drumbeat of acclaim eventually became so insistent that the show's co-creator Dan Levy felt the need to apologize after winning his third Emmy of the evening. "The internet's about to turn on me. I'm so sorry!" Levy said.
Movies1063thegroove.com

Industry News: Kim Kardashian, Denns Quaid, Anthony Bourdain + More!

KIM KARDASHIAN MAKES HER 'PAW PATROL' DEBUT: Kim Kardashian made her debut as Delores in the trailer for Paw Patrol The Movie that debuted Thursday (June 3rd). The main Paw Patrol crew will be voiced by the original TV cast members except for Chase, who will be voiced by Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage. Jimmy Kimmel, Dax Shepard, Tyler Perry, Marsai Martin, Randall Park, Yara Shahidi and Ron Pardo will also lend their voices to the film, which hits theaters and Paramount+ on August 20th.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow's Daughter Iris Is All Grown Up in Gorgeous Prom Photos

Iris Apatow is off to prom and we officially feel old. The 18-year-old daughter of comedic actress Leslie Mann and director Judd Apatow headed to prom on June 1 and she shared not only the cutest photo to her Instagram Story, but also added the extra fun of posting a before-and-after TikTok of herself while all dressed up for the evening. The TikTok featured the young star getting ready to Doja Cat and Sza's song, "Kiss Me More," and included the caption, "Prom bitche$$." The clip goes from her with a fresh face to the final result in an instant—and the result is absolutely priceless. The soon-to-be high school graduate ends the video wearing red lipstick, a...