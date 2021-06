Broncos QB Drew Lock worked with Peyton Manning to put together an extensive offseason workout plan that includes multiple throwing sessions, footwork work and film sessions every day, according to NFL Network's James Palmer. 2021 feels like a make-or-break year for Lock after 2 mostly disappointing seasons to start his NFL career. Denver made a cheap trade for QB Teddy Bridgewater this offseason but didn't add a QB in the draft, so the door remains wide open for Lock to be the 2021 starter. And he certainly has the weapons to be a fantasy factor. We'll monitor the Lock vs. Bridgewater battle all summer.