Submitted by Arnold Schmidt. In reference to the proposed South Middlebush Road Dada Bhagwan Vignan Institute project, I have the following questions:. 1) How does clear-cutting a mature dense tree stand (up to 12 acres) benefit the people of Franklin by the applicant paying into our tree fund and/or planting a few trees to satisfy an ordinance when doing this does not replace this old forest canopy and the wildlife habitat that would be destroyed – especially when it goes directly against the Township Council’s 2016 Proclamation to adopt a tree canopy goal of a3% increase over what it was in 2016? This was reaffirmed just last week by Mayor Kramer in his Arbor Day proclamation.