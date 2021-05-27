Providence Students Develop a New Social Media Platform Catered to College Kids

Just because you're friends or family with someone, doesn't mean that you're obligated to keep up with everything they post on social media. Unfortunately, that's not something that everyone wants to hear. In fact, some people are more than ready to start drama over an unfollow, or the fact you haven't started following them in the first place. What's a person to do? Well, you can try simply muting their posts, so you're still social media "friends," but you don't have to keep up with their every thought and experience.