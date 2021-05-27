Providence Students Develop a New Social Media Platform Catered to College Kids
“We believe that the purpose of social media has been lost,” says Victor Loolo, boldly. The recent Brown University graduate laments the loss of authentic connections through an oversaturation of platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat: “What was once a tool to facilitate social connection and interaction has now become a form of isolation,” he continues. “People hide behind their screens and curate identities with decreasing authenticity and without engaging with one another in person.”providenceonline.com