Reeves County, TX

New memorial built for fallen Reeves County veterans in Pecos

By Shane Battis
cbs7.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePECOS, Texas (KOSA) - A new memorial has been built in honor of Reeves County veterans. A viewer sent us these pictures of the Reeves County Veterans Memorial in construction at the Veterans Memorial Park in Pecos. The granite tablets present the names of Reeves County men and women who...

