Vikings RB Dalvin Cook: 'I want to play football right now'

With the NFL Draft behind us and leagues forming, we run through a 2021 dynasty fantasy football mock draft to see how the board might fall. Now that the 2021 NFL Draft is behind us, dynasty fantasy football drafts are in full swing as more and more people jump in and try their hand at this year-round format. For those getting their feet wet for the first time, running as many mock drafts as possible is the best way to get accustomed to the new format and how values change versus redraft or even best-ball leagues. With the importance of nailing your first few rounds while building the foundation of your team, here is a quick 2021 Four Round Dynasty Fantasy Football Mock Draft to help give you a start on your pre-draft preparations.