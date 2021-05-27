Vikings RB Dalvin Cook: 'I want to play football right now'
MINNEAPOLIS - If it were up to Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, the regular season would already be underway. Consider it tongue-in-cheek as the Vikings finished up their first week of organized team activities on Wednesday, but Cook didn’t sound like he was joking. Coming off one of the first seasons in his career that he’s stayed mostly healthy, he’s ready to prove he can be one of the Vikings’ top offensive threats in 2020.www.fox9.com