Vikings RB Dalvin Cook: 'I want to play football right now'

By Jeff Wald
fox9.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS - If it were up to Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, the regular season would already be underway. Consider it tongue-in-cheek as the Vikings finished up their first week of organized team activities on Wednesday, but Cook didn’t sound like he was joking. Coming off one of the first seasons in his career that he’s stayed mostly healthy, he’s ready to prove he can be one of the Vikings’ top offensive threats in 2020.

www.fox9.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfl Football#Center Field#Tco Performance Center#The Nfc Playoffs#Acl#Rb Dalvin#Running#This Week#Catch#Rookie Kene Nwangwu#Workout#Minneapolis
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Vikings Sign Fourth-Round RB Kene Nwangwu

Chris Tomasson reports that the Minnesota Vikings are signing fourth-round pick RB Kene Nwangwu to his rookie deal. The Vikings have now signed six of their 11 draft picks:. Nwangwu, 23, played four years at Iowa State before being selected in the fourth round of the draft with the No. 119 overall pick.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Dynasty Mock Draft 2021: Christian McCaffrey still number one

With the NFL Draft behind us and leagues forming, we run through a 2021 dynasty fantasy football mock draft to see how the board might fall. Now that the 2021 NFL Draft is behind us, dynasty fantasy football drafts are in full swing as more and more people jump in and try their hand at this year-round format. For those getting their feet wet for the first time, running as many mock drafts as possible is the best way to get accustomed to the new format and how values change versus redraft or even best-ball leagues. With the importance of nailing your first few rounds while building the foundation of your team, here is a quick 2021 Four Round Dynasty Fantasy Football Mock Draft to help give you a start on your pre-draft preparations.
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Fantasy Football Mock Draft 1.0

Free agency is over, the NFL Draft is done, and that means it’s time for the fantasy football mock draft season to begin. While the start of the regular season is still a long way away, it’s never too early to get ready to dominate your league. Winning in fantasy football is a year-long process, so it’s never too early to look at ADP trends and test out different draft strategies.
NFLBrush News Tribune

Plan at right tackle? True quarterback competition? Five Broncos questions exiting draft

Mid-March was deemed a success by the Broncos after retaining safety Justin Simmons and defensive end Shelby Harris and adding cornerbacks Ronald Darby and Kyle Fuller. Last weekend was declared a victory by the Broncos after drafting cornerback Pat Surtain II, running back Javonte Williams and offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz in the first three rounds.
NFLDaily Tribune

These are the Packers games fans are looking forward to most, according to ticket prices

GREEN BAY – Green Bay Packers ticket prices reflect fans' optimism that Aaron Rodgers will be under center more than the fear that he will not again wear a Packers uniform. When the NFL assembled its 2021 schedule, it clearly had in mind that Rodgers would be the Packers' quarterback, but, as always, other factors come into play. Among them, the fact that the league anticipates full stadiums this year, the quality of opponents and timing of games.
NFLdailyjournal.net

Broncos’ Kleine highest-ranking female scouting exec in NFL

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have hired former Vikings scouting executive Kelly Kleine as executive director of football operations and special adviser to the general manager. That makes Kleine the highest-ranking woman in football operations at an NFL club. Additionally, she’s believed to be the highest-ranking female scouting executive...
NFL247Sports

Darrisaw signs his rookie contract with the Minnesota Vikings

According to various reports, former Virginia Tech offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw has signed his rookie deal with the Minnesota Vikings after being selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The No. 23 overall selection, Darrisaw signed a four-year contract that is worth a total of $13.35 million...
NFLpff.com

Hartitz: 2021 Fantasy Football Running Back Tiers

Fantasy football rankings are cool, but sometimes they aren’t necessarily the most helpful tool for doing a little something the cool kids like to call winning. Median projections become the main tool for lining up each individual player, which can lead to -EV scenarios where those not willing to stray from their faithful ranks fail to capitalize on a better choice available because of how their specific draft played out.
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

After another random shot @ Vikings, let’s break down Diggs & his blind supporters in Buffalo

Note: This article originally appeared on our sister-site, VikingsTerritory.com (and subsequently every Bills message board). Speaking of which, I’ve never claimed to NOT be bitter. I’m transparent, and a Vikings fan, all I’m asking is for that transparency to go both ways? Don’t worry about giving us “clicks”, as this may surprise you but our lights stay on with or without that coveted upstate New York traffic demographic. But since you’re here and paying for my much needed ESL classes? Read the whole thing? Treat it like a discarded chicken part and eat it to the bone while taking weird pride in the effort.
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

Bleacher Report High on 2021 Vikings Offense

The 2020 Minnesota Vikings team rankings in the “biggie” categories are as follows:. Does that look a football team that is deficient in offense? It does not. The defense, on the other hand, was abysmal, gashed by injuries and opt-outs of Danielle Hunter, Anthony Barr, Michael Pierce, Mike Hughes, and Eric Kendricks.
NFLDaily Norseman

Kene Nwangwu signs rookie contract

The Minnesota Vikings have announced the signing of yet another one of their 2021 NFL Draft picks, bringing the total to six as they roll through their first rookie mini-camp of the season. Running back Kene Nwangwu, one of the Vikings’ three fourth-round picks a couple of weeks ago, has...
NFLchatsports.com

Vikings to sign CB Amari Henderson following mini-camp

The first mini-camp for the Minnesota Vikings is officially in the books and, as they’ve frequently done in the past, the team has decided to sign one of the tryout players to the 90-man roster. The team has told cornerback Amari Henderson that they will be signing him to the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 new NFC North players the Vikings should worry about in 2021

Who are some of the newest additions to the NFC North that the Minnesota Vikings should be concerned about during the upcoming 2021 season?. After finishing on top of the NFC North in two of Mike Zimmer‘s first four seasons as the team’s head coach, it’s now been three years since the Minnesota Vikings last won their division.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Vikings reportedly expected to add two more players to 2021 roster

After impressing at this weekend’s rookie minicamp, two tryout players are reportedly expected to sign with the Minnesota Vikings. Some of the best players in the history of the Minnesota Vikings have been the guys to make the most of their limited opportunities. Players like Adam Thielen, Marcus Sherels, and...
NFLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Source: Vikings expected to sign tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk after tryouts

All NFL teams were limited to five tryout players during rookie minicamps over the weekend, and the Vikings are expected to sign at least one player who auditioned for them. Tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk, who was originally an undrafted signee by the Falcons in 2020, will sign with the Vikings soon, according to a league source, after taking part in a three-day tryout. He was let go by Atlanta last year during roster cuts after training camp.
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

Don’t Trust the So-Called Experts, Vikings are Primed for Big Season

The Minnesota Vikings fielded a 7-9 squad last season. Their defense was ranked 29th in the NFL, and the offensive line was absolutely atrocious. The Vikings offense did their best to keep them in the games, as they ranked borderline top 10 in every offensive category. 2020 did prove one thing, the Vikings have a budding superstar on their hands in Justin Jefferson, and he should only get BETTER in year two. The Vikings also get a variety of players back on the defensive side of the ball such as, Danielle Hunter, Michael Pierce, and Anthony. Those additions aren’t even factoring in the players Minnesota signed in free agency. This off-season proved that the organization still believes in this roster and is in win-now mode.
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

Be Prepared for WR Blake Proehl to Make the Vikings 53-Man Roster

The Minnesota Vikings enjoy lunchpail guys at wide receiver and seemingly employ one per offseason. During the Mike Zimmer era, the franchise has a documented track record of auditioning pass-catchers like Adam Thielen, Chad Beebe, Brandon Zylstra, Moritz Böhringer, etc. Now, that tendency has spilled into 2021 as Blake Proehl...