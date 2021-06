Bear his mild yoke, they serve him best. His state. This sonnet gives expression to a conflict in the poet’s mind at a critical moment in his life. On the one hand, he had the ambition of a great poem, and on the other fate had made him blind. The question arose whether as a blind man he would be able to use the great poetic powers God had endowed him with and thus fulfill the destiny for which God had chosen him. For a moment he is to think that God cannot be so cruel as to exact work from a blind man. (On His Blindness)