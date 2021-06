CHARLESTON — A Cabell County woman recently pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge, according to a news release from the office of acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston. According to court documents, on Jan. 9, Kassie McNeeley, 21, of Lesage, delivered a package of methamphetamine for Myreo Dixon to an individual in an apartment on Crestmont Drive in Charleston. Dixon had directed McNeeley to deliver the package and collect $31,500 as payment for the methamphetamine. McNeeley used her cellphone to maintain contact with Dixon throughout the drug deal by texting him multiple times. When McNeeley left the apartment in her vehicle, law enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop and seized the $31,500 in drug proceeds.