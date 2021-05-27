‘Enthusiastic’ Corey Dennis continues to be right fit for Quinn Ewers, Buckeyes

COLUMBUS — Ohio State quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis may be the youngest Power Five quarterbacks coach in the country. There’s no actual database out there with that kind of info, but there can’t be many coaches out there in the position Dennis is at just 28 years old. He’s worked with the Buckeyes for six seasons and is in just his second as a full-time assistant. He now coaches a room he helped mold — first by working directly under Ryan Day in Dwayne Haskins’ record-setting 2018 and then in the same role with Mike Yurcich in 2019 as Justin Fields became a household name and a Heisman Trophy finalist.