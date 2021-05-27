Cancel
How S.W.A.T.’s Season 4 Finale Set Up Hondo, Chris And Street For Season 5

Spoilers ahead for the S.W.A.T. Season 4 finale, “Veritas Vincint.”. The Season 4 finale of CBS’ police procedural S.W.A.T. has come and gone, but not without a little bit of fire. While the series is indeed coming back for Season 5 in the fall, fans are still going to be left without Shemar Moore and the David Squad for a few months. That no doubt means many will be wondering what the characters will be up to when the series returns, as some will be coming back to completely different lives and careers.

