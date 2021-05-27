Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ryan Day was among the 300,000-plus to sign Justin Fields' 'We Want to Play' petition

By Patrick Murphy
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf all the coaches in the Big Ten in 2020, Ryan Day was among the most vocal that the conference could and should play football in the fall. While the Ohio State head coach made it clear that the Buckeyes would do what was in the best interest of everyone involved and wanted to remain safe, he also knew the importance of the Scarlet and Gray playing football in the fall if there was a way to do it during the COVID-19 pandemic.

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

26K+
Followers
207K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Espn#Free Buckeyes#Moveon Org#Scarlet#Ohio State Players#Guard#Calling#Things#Fall#Parents#Men#August
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Highlights from second practice of Bears rookie minicamp featuring Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears rookies took to the practice field at Halas Hall for the second day of rookie minicamp, where they continued to put in work ahead of veteran minicamp. Once again, the spotlight was on top draft pick quarterback Justin Fields, who had another solid day of practice. Members of the media were permitted to film him throwing, where he continues to flash his deep ball accuracy and chemistry with rookie wide receiver Dazz Newsome.
NFLUSA Today

PHOTOS: Justin Fields at first day of Bears' rookie minicamp

We officially have our first look at former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields in his Chicago Bears’ attire. It might be just practice threads, but it’s good to see him in the colors of what many hope will be his franchise for a long time to come. The Bears opened...
NFLUSA Today

Matt Nagy believes Justin Fields' deep ball is one of his greatest strengths

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields has been impressive during his first two practices at Bears rookie minicamp, which has not gone unnoticed by his coaches and rookie teammates. There’s a lot to love about Fields — his big arm, his athleticism, his toughness, his leadership. But there’s also something else that has impressed his new head coach.
NFLbuffalonynews.net

Bears QB Justin Fields: 'Made for this'

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields is willing to sit to begin his NFL career because he trusts the coaching staff. But he'll also be working every day to take the No. 1 job. Fields, speaking Friday before the team began rookie minicamp in Lake Forest, Ill., said he won't...
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Justin Fields wants to win Bears starting QB job over Andy Dalton

Former Cincinnati Bengals starting quarterback Andy Dalton joined the Chicago Bears via a one-year, $10 million contract in March, in part because he was told he would be the team's starter. That, of course, was before Chicago traded up to select Ohio State Buckeyes signal-caller Justin Fields with the No....
NFLbleachernation.com

Let’s Watch Justin Fields Throw Some Footballs (VIDEO)

Obvious caveats about “it’s just rookie minicamp” aside, I’ve been looking forward to seeing Justin Fields throw football while wearing Bears gear for quite some time. And I don’t imagine I’m alone in feeling this way. So, let’s do that now:. Per the Bears’ policies, videos from media members are...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Justin Fields builds excitement for Bears fans

The NFL has officially packed its briefcase and took one more step towards the long-awaited 2021 season. It’s Rookie Minicamp Week, and Justin Fields, along with the rest of the Chicago Bears rookies, get to make their next step as a player in the NFL. With rookie minicamp comes the...
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

Backup Duty Now for Justin Fields

Bears coach Matt Nagy made it onto the practice field Sunday for a walk-through practice and one first-hand view of Justin Fields before the next step in the quarterback's progression. The veterans come to Halas Hall starting next week and this means fewer chances for every rookie in practice, including...
NFLsaturdaytradition.com

Bears head coach Matt Nagy talks current starting QB situation in Chicago

The Chicago Bears were so impressed with Justin Fields that the organization made a trade up to the No. 11 spot to land the former Ohio State quarterback. Several analysts thought that move was the steal of the draft this year. It doesn’t mean that Fields is going to be...
NFLNBC Sports

Justin Fields: Of course I’m doing everything I can to earn the starting QB job

Officially, the Bears are referring to Andy Dalton as their starting quarterback. Realistically, rookie quarterback Justin Fields wasn’t drafted to stand on the sideline. Fields said today that he hopes to start and wouldn’t be the player he is if he weren’t going to do everything in his power to convince coach Matt Nagy to put him under center in Week One.
NFLvgr.com

Madden 22 Rookie Ratings Predictions Arrive From Trey Lance, Justin Fields, and More

The NFL’s upcoming rookie class will once again put the spotlight on talented quarterbacks as the first three picks of this year’s draft featured signal-callers. Four of the first 15 picks were QBs, and that shows that teams are trying to find the next player who could perform similarly to Madden 20 cover star Patrick Mahomes.
NFLPosted by
NBC Chicago

What Matt Nagy Wants Justin Fields to Work on Before Bears OTAs

Nagy shares his goals for Justin Fields before OTAs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields has one weekend of professional practices under his belt, and by all accounts it was a great success. But his work is far from done before the Bears even begin considering inserting him as the team’s starting quarterback. Matt Nagy reiterated on Sunday, Andy Dalton is still the starter at Halas Hall. He also laid out what he, and the rest of the Bears coaching staff, is looking for Fields to work on between the end of rookie minicamp and the first set of OTAs next week.
NFLYardbarker

Justin Fields has awesome quote about pressure of being Bears QB

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields sounded all the right notes on Friday as he prepares for his first rookie minicamp. For Bears fans, however, there might be one quote that stands out above all the rest. Fields is clearly unfazed about being the Bears’ franchise quarterback after the team traded...
NFLPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Matt Nagy got his 1st on-field time with Justin Fields as the Chicago Bears wrap up rookie minicamp. What’s next in the offseason program?

Count Matt Nagy among the many people with “Zoom fatigue” after more than a year of pandemic precautions. The Chicago Bears coach said it was “awesome” to get on the field Sunday for rookie minicamp at Halas Hall after watching the first two days of camp virtually because of a COVID-19 close contact. The practice was only a short walk-through that was closed to the media. But it allowed Nagy ...
NFL247Sports

Justin Fields says he uses flash cards to study Chicago Bears playbook

Justin Fields already made an impression on the Chicago Bears through his first week of practice. One NFL insider already called Fields the “alpha” the Bears needed. Now, Fields is opening up on his habits as he prepares for his first NFL season. He’ll have to beat out Andy Dalton in order to start for Chicago as a rookie.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

NFL insider: Justin Fields is the 'alpha' the Chicago Bears need

Justin Fields is already making quite the impression on the Chicago Bears. The team invested the No. 11 overall pick to draft the former Ohio State star despite having, albeit a short term, solution in Andy Dalton. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Fields made headlines within the organization...