Ryan Day was among the 300,000-plus to sign Justin Fields' 'We Want to Play' petition
Of all the coaches in the Big Ten in 2020, Ryan Day was among the most vocal that the conference could and should play football in the fall. While the Ohio State head coach made it clear that the Buckeyes would do what was in the best interest of everyone involved and wanted to remain safe, he also knew the importance of the Scarlet and Gray playing football in the fall if there was a way to do it during the COVID-19 pandemic.247sports.com