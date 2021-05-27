Ryan Day was among the 300,000-plus to sign Justin Fields' 'We Want to Play' petition

Nagy shares his goals for Justin Fields before OTAs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields has one weekend of professional practices under his belt, and by all accounts it was a great success. But his work is far from done before the Bears even begin considering inserting him as the team’s starting quarterback. Matt Nagy reiterated on Sunday, Andy Dalton is still the starter at Halas Hall. He also laid out what he, and the rest of the Bears coaching staff, is looking for Fields to work on between the end of rookie minicamp and the first set of OTAs next week.