Smithville Western Care Center observes early Memorial Day with outdoor service
WAYNE TWP. The residents at Smithville Western Care Center honored America's fallen servicemen and women on Thursday with an early Memorial Day service. The Wooster American Legion Post 68 presented the colors and played taps while Sgt. Cory Daughtery with the U.S. Marines delivered a short prayer for the residents gathered outside the Sprenger Health Care facility. At least 20 residents walked or were wheeled out to sit in the sun or under the overhang to observe.www.the-daily-record.com