Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Smithville, OH

Smithville Western Care Center observes early Memorial Day with outdoor service

Daily Record
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAYNE TWP. The residents at Smithville Western Care Center honored America's fallen servicemen and women on Thursday with an early Memorial Day service. The Wooster American Legion Post 68 presented the colors and played taps while Sgt. Cory Daughtery with the U.S. Marines delivered a short prayer for the residents gathered outside the Sprenger Health Care facility. At least 20 residents walked or were wheeled out to sit in the sun or under the overhang to observe.

www.the-daily-record.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wooster, OH
City
Wadsworth, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Wooster, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Society
City
Smithville, OH
City
Wayne, OH
Wooster, OH
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Beautiful Day#Health Care#American Legion#Day Care#U S Marine Corps#The U S Marines#The U S Marine Corps#The Marine Corps Toys#Rise Grind#Sgt Cory Daughtery#Twp#Tots Program#Reach Emily#The Sun#Played Taps#Elaborate Doughnuts#Women
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Ohio StateDaily Record

Ashland County welcomes new 4-H educator Jackie Wasilewski

ASHLAND Ashland County has opened its arms to its new 4-H Ohio State Extension educator. Wayne County native Jackie Wasilewski has been involved in 4-H for much of her life and has years of experience to give to the youth of the county. "I'm super excited to be in the...
Ohio StateThrillist

A New Driveable Art Trail Brings Creativity and Color to Rural Ohio

Venture off the highway for quirky art and small town gems. “You ever try looking at a picture of a vulture for hours?” Ric Leichliter deadpans as he squints into the sun, the wind ripping through his grey ponytail. To his left, a flock of steel turkeys poke around an open field. To his right, a handful of metal vultures leer ominously from sculpted branches. “They’re just…ugly. It’s not a nice thing to look at.”
Hillsdale, NJDaily Record

Hillsdale FFA class provides petting zoo for Wayne DD students

WOOSTER The Hillsdale FFA once again this year provided a petting zoo that included an array of animals for students and adults at Ida Sue School to enjoy. This is the third year the area FFA participated in the event - the last time was in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic didn't allow for such gatherings last year.
Wayne, OHwayneohio.org

HIRING: Fiscal Assistant (P/T)

Applicants must submit a required employment application and email it to waynecountyhr@wayneohio.org or drop it off at the Wayne County Commissioners’ Office, 428 West Liberty Street, Wooster, Ohio 44691, Attn: Barb Winey. Questions? Call 330-287-5409. The position will be open through May 26, 2021. Wayne County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Wooster, OHMorning Journal

Students recognized at OSU-ATI

WOOSTER — Two local students have earned honors at the Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute (Ohio State ATI) • Megan Drake of Salem graduated May 8 with an Associate of Science degree in agriscience education. Drake is the recipient of numerous scholarships, including the Farm Credit Mid America Scholars...
Wood County, OHsent-trib.com

Free reenactment event at Wood County Museum

Enjoy free family fun at the Wood County Museum on May 22 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and May 23 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for a Demonstration Day featuring costumed interpreters portraying life during the exploration of the Northwest Territory and the Ohio Country, especially along and near the Portage River in Wood County.
Ashland County, OHtimes-gazette.com

Health departments take targeted approach to reach unvaccinated

Local hospitals and health departments are changing tactics to reach those still unvaccinated. “The days of the large COVID clinics are coming to an end,” said Nick Cascarelli, Wayne County health commissioner. As fewer people book vaccine appointments, health departments in Ashland, Wayne, and Holmes counties are transitioning to more...
Wooster, OHDaily Record

New Wooster Schools superintendent could be named Tuesday

WOOSTER The Wooster City Schools Board of Education plans to choose a replacement for Superintendent Michael Tefs at a special meeting at 6:30 p.m.Tuesday. Search firm Finding Leaders provided four candidates from which the board has chosen two finalists - Karen Arbogast and Gabe Tudor - to interview. "They were...
Wood County, OHsent-trib.com

Local Briefs: 5-13-2021

Millions coming to Wood County as part of American Rescue Plan. Wood County is receiving $25 million, as part of the American Rescue Plan. Bowling Green will get $7.32 million. The allocations were announced Tuesday by Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio. “Over the past year, communities across Ohio made it...
Perrysburg, OHpresspublications.com

Lake Twp: Judgment entry filed in zoning dispute

Wood County Common Pleas Court Judge Matthew Reger has signed a judgment entry that settles a dispute between the Lake Township trustees and James Mlynek, the owner of Woodville Road Nursery. The parties were in a disagreement over two parcels Mlynek was using as a temporary transfer station for piles...
Holmes County, OHtimes-gazette.com

COVID-19 vaccines coming soon for Ashland, Holmes, and Wayne County teens

Vaccine rates have slowed over the last month in Ohio. The numbers could tick up as children ages 12 to 15 gain access to the Pfizer vaccine. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19. The FDA originally issued authorization for the use of the Pfizer vaccine in individuals 16 years of age and older.
Wood County, OHsent-trib.com

In-person senior dining on menu

Meals may be served — in person — at the main Wood County Senior Center starting June 21. At Wednesday’s meeting of the Wood County Committee on Aging Board, Executive Director Denise Niese said that if coronavirus cases continue to decline, congregate meals can start. The target number is for...
Wayne County, OHDaily Record

AREA HAPPENINGS

Wooster Farmers' Market, open Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon, downtown Wooster. The market will be held each Saturday throughout the season. For more information, call 330-262-6222 or email john@mainstreetwooster.org. Medina Square County Farmers' Market, downtown Medina, Saturdays through Oct. 16, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. For more information call 330-722 6186, email info@mainstreetmedina.com or...
Wooster, OHtimes-gazette.com

Wooster Community Hospital Auxiliary Golf Outing set for June 4

John Rein, left, and Tom Weckesser are ready for the annual Wooster Community Hospital Auxiliary Golf Outing, which will take place at Friday, June 4 at The Pines Golf Club, 1319 Millborne Road, Orrville. All proceeds benefit WCH Auxiliary projects. Registration will start at 7;30 a.m. and the shotgun start will be at 8:30 a.m. Cost is $80 per player, which includes food, drinks and arrival gifts. Call 330-263-8299 to register.
Wood County, OHsent-trib.com

Millions coming to Wood County as part of American Rescue Plan

Wood County is receiving $25 million, as part of the American Rescue Plan. Bowling Green will get $7.32 million. The allocations were announced Tuesday by Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio. “Over the past year, communities across Ohio made it clear they needed more resources to get through this pandemic. The...
Wayne, OHToledo Blade

Robert L. Carpenter (1949-2021)

WAYNE, Ohio — Robert L. Carpenter, a farmer, insurance agent, and auctioneer who volunteered on international mission trips — and who had been a pastor, gospel music singer, and truck driver, died Monday at University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center, Elyria, Ohio. He was 72. He developed complications after a heart...
Wood County, OHbgindependentmedia.org

Levy sought to provide services for growing baby boomer population

Wood County’s baby boomers over 60 years old number more than 30,000. That means more seniors are looking for more services. That’s where the Wood County Committee on Aging comes in – providing everything from meals and yoga classes, to transportation to medical appointments and loans of health care equipment.
Wooster, OHDaily Record

Big booms are back! Fourth of July fireworks return to Wooster

Wooster's Fourth of July fireworks will explode back onto the scene this year in what could be the city's largest public gathering since the start of the coronavirus Pandemic last March. Somewhere between 3,000 and 5,000 spectators are expected to set up lawn chairs throughout the city for the visual...