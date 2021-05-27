Cancel
Airbus sets higher jet output targets, shares jump

By Tim Hepher
theedgemarkets.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (May 27): Europe's Airbus set out sweeping goals on Thursday to expand production of jetliners, pushing shares up more than 6%, as the aviation industry charts a recovery from the coronavirus crisis. The world's largest plane-maker is exploring an almost twofold increase in output of bestselling single-aisle jets by...

www.theedgemarkets.com
Guillaume Faury
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

The $15 billion jet dilemma facing Boeing's CEO

SEATTLE/PARIS — Boeing Co. CEO Dave Calhoun faces a multibillion-dollar dilemma over how to rebuild sales in Boeing's core airliner business that has sparked an internal debate and put the future of the largest U.S. exporter on the line, industry insiders say. Boeing is reeling from a safety scandal following...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

Airbus set to report uptick in deliveries for month of May

Airbus SE maintained a brisk pace of jet deliveries in May, handing over more jets to customers than in the previous month, according to people familiar with the matter. The European planemaker is likely to report about 50 handovers for the month, after making 45 deliveries in April, the people said, asking not to be identified before the figures are finalized. Airbus is due to publish monthly order-and-delivery statistics early next week.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Airbus Wants To Beam WiFi From Overhead Lights On Private Jets

Airbus is bringing a hotly anticipated new connectivity product to its corporate jets market. In partnership with Latécoère, ACJs will soon feature LiFi – a WiFi system that uses beams of light to provide connectivity. Airbus will be the first manufacturer to embrace this technology, and hopes to have it available to install by the end of this year.
Energy Industry24newshd.tv

OPEC and allies set for another crude output increase

The OPEC group of oil-producing countries and its allies look set to boost production further when they meet Tuesday, as pandemic-hit demand for crude recovers. The OPEC+ alliance, consisting of 23 countries, implemented sharp output cuts to support prices after the coronavirus pandemic crushed the global economy last year. But...
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks gain amid lukewarm aviation demand

SINGAPORE, June 2 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel rose for a second straight session on Wednesday, thanks to a slight improvement in global aviation demand as COVID-19 vaccinations are helping more passengers to return to the skies. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel in Singapore inched higher by 6 cents to $6.36 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, their strongest since May 21. Global scheduled flight capacity rose 6.4% this week, but they still remained 40.4% lower compared with the corresponding week in pre-pandemic 2019, according to aviation data firm OAG. Scheduled flight seats in Japan were 10.5% higher in the week to Monday, while scheduled seats in India were up 3.2% on-week, OAG data showed. Global capacity in May was 279.9 million seats, 4.9% higher than 266.8 million seats in April, but 43% lower than 488.2 million seats in May 2019, the data firm said. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened 20 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, while the June/July time spread for the aviation fuel in Singapore traded at minus 30 cents per barrel. Meanwhile, cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF flipped into a discount of 12 cents per barrel on Wednesday, while the prompt-month spread turned into a contango of minus 3 cents per barrel. INVENTORIES - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone rose 12.6% to 3.8 million barrels in the week ended May 31, data via S&P Global Platts showed. - The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 3.9 million barrels this year, compared with 4.2 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. TENDERS - India's state-run refiner Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has offered a combined cargo of light cycle oil (LCO) and high speed diesel (HSD) totalling 15,400-16,460 tonnes for loading over June 17-18 from Paradip, trade sources said. - IOC has also offered another combined cargo of LCO and HSD totalling 32,400-35,460 tonnes for June 17-18 loading from Paradip. - India's Nayara Energy sold 65,000-70,000 tonnes of 10-ppm gasoil for June 26-30 loading from Vadinar, a broker source said. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals OTHER NEWS - Oil rose on Wednesday, supported by an OPEC+ decision to stick to its plan to restore supply to the market gradually and by the slow pace of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 74 0.09 0.12 73.91 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.65 -0.04 1.53 -2.61 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 74.21 0.09 0.12 74.12 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.44 -0.04 1.67 -2.4 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 74.32 0.09 0.12 74.23 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -2.33 -0.04 1.75 -2.29 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 76.53 0 0.00 76.53 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.12 -0.13 -1300.00 0.01 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 74.11 0.14 0.19 73.97 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.2 -0.01 5.26 -0.19 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Aerospace & DefenseTravel Weekly

Airbus to increase production as aviation takes off

European manufacturer Airbus predicts the commercial aircraft market to recover to pre-Covid levels between 2023 and 2025. In an update to suppliers about its production plans, Guillaume Faury, Airbus chief executive, said: “The aviation sector is beginning to recover from the Covid-19 crisis. “The message to our supplier community provides...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Financial World

Airbus hikes jet output target as IATA pours cold water on planned production rise

Later last week, Airbus SE, the Leiden, Netherlands-headquartered Europe’s flagship planemaker which had snatched up the global aviation industry crown in 2019 from the United States’ Boeing Co following a mass-grounding of its best-selling 737 MAX, had issued a statement saying that the aircraft manufacturer would work out a plan to double up outputs of its key single-aisle jet by mid-2025, while the planemaker had also raised its 2021 output plans, riding on the back of a raft of riant signs of an abrupt global recovery.
RetailPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Japan's April factory output extends gains, retail sales jump

TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output rose in April, helped by the production of general purpose and electrical machinery, in a sign manufacturers continued to benefit from a recovery in appetite for goods in the United States and China. The world’s third-largest economy is expected to grow in...
Energy Industryworldoil.com

Iran should target 1970s-era oil output levels, says oil minister

(Bloomberg) - Iran’s oil minister said the country can increase its crude production rapidly, as world powers enter the final stages of negotiations to revive a 2015 nuclear accord with the Islamic Republic. “The next Iranian government should make it a top priority to raise oil production to 6.5 million...
Aerospace & DefenseUS News and World Report

IATA Chief Pours Cold Water on Airbus Output Increase

PARIS/LONDON (Reuters) -The airline industry's most senior representative on Friday cast doubt on plans by Europe's Airbus for sharp increases in jetliner production, saying they appeared overly optimistic. Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association, voiced scepticism a day after Airbus published proposals to almost double single-aisle...
Stockseconomies.com

European stocks rise after Airbus jumps over 6%

European stocks rose on Thursday, after taking a pause yesterday, rising near all-time highs thanks to improved market sentiment and signs of the eurozone economy's recovery from the pandemic, led by the travel sector after Airbus' shares jumped more than 6%. The Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.2% as of...
Aerospace & Defensementourpilot.com

Airbus – Production Output Plans Revealed!

Airbus today published details regarding its short, middle and long-term production output, to allow its suppliers to plan ahead – and invest accordingly. The European manufacturer has previously expressed anxiety over its suppliers’ ability to meet necessary targets – both in capacity and quality. We’ve seen a lot of movements from Airbus on the matter lately, as they map their post-Covid production output. But these plans, in conjunction with other moves, also provide some clues about changes within Airbus, beyond their suppliers.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Airbus CEO tells suppliers liquidity exists for output hike

PARIS (Reuters) - The head of Europe’s Airbus urged suppliers to prepare industrially and financially for steep increases in jet output floated earlier on Thursday, and said the industry was returning towards pre-crisis trends for its most-sold model. Airbus sees demand for single-aisle medium-haul jets like the A320neo as fundamentally...
Aerospace & DefenseStreet.Com

Boeing, General Electric Leap as Airbus Boosts Plane Production Targets

Boeing (BA) - Get Report and General Electric (GE) - Get Report shares jumped higher Thursday after the world's biggest planemaker boosted its near-term production targets amid the ongoing post-pandemic recovery in global airline passenger traffic. Airbus, which overtook Boeing's lock on the global planemaking business last year, said it...
Aerospace & Defensemorningstar.com

Airbus Shares Rise Amid Revised Production Plans

Shares in Airbus SE rose Thursday after the European plane maker told suppliers to prepare for a ramp-up in production as it struck an upbeat tone on the recovery of the aviation industry from the coronavirus pandemic. At 0735 GMT, Airbus shares traded 6.5% higher at EUR104.00. The company said...
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

Airbus looks to take monthly A320neo output to 64 within two years

Airbus has outlined an aggressive recovery course for single-aisle family production, advising suppliers to prepare for an upward trajectory to reach a monthly rate of 64 A320neo-family aircraft within two years. It has set the “firm rate” target for the second quarter of 2023, after confirming that it will raise...