At press time the U.S. Dollar Index used in gauging the greenback’s strength against a basket of major currencies ticked up by 0.20% to trade at 90.118 index points. Although the recent weaker-than-expected non-farm payroll data would ease hawkish pressures on the U.S Federal Reserve at least in the near term, global investors are becoming shaky on news that the U.S Apex bank will start discussing tapering asset purchases given the high levels of inflation.