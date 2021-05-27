CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Department of Health: Over 10.3 Million Vaccinations to Date, 57.3% of Entire Population Received First Dose, 52.7% of Pennsylvanians Age 18 and Older Fully Vaccinated, PA Ranks 9th Among 50 States for First Dose Vaccinations

 2021-05-27

Harrisburg, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., May 27, there were 941 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,199,536. There are 1,172 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 296 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19....

