US SEC Opens the Doors to Work with the Congress for a Crypto Regulation

By Felipe Erazo
financemagnates.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is looking forward to establishing a cooperation with the lawmakers from Congress and other regulatory bodies to work on ways to protect crypto investors. Gary Gensler, the US top financial regulator chairman, said his office wants to provide people similar protections when dealing with the New York Stock Exchange.

www.financemagnates.com
