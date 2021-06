MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Legal and state health officials are warning those who provide the COVID-19 vaccine to not ask for payment from individual vaccine recipients. According to an agreement for receiving and dispensing COVID-19 vaccines, all providers participating in the CDC’s COVID-19 vaccination program are required to not sell or seek reimbursement for the vaccine or any related supplies. The agreement also requires the provider to administer the vaccine, regardless of the recipient’s ability to pay.