Pennsylvania State

70% of Pennsylvania adults receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine

By jameskusatsu
pennsylvanianewstoday.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday that 70% of adults in Pennsylvania had been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine at least once. It is based on the latest figures from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Pennsylvania is the tenth state in the United States. “Today we have set an important milestone in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” Wolff said in a news release. “Since the pandemic began, Pennsylvanians have gathered to keep themselves and their loved ones healthy and safe. This selflessness is now reflected in federal immunization rates. Vaccinations are deadly. The best defense against a pandemic. The light is shining. The end of this tunnel is bright, but the course needs to be continued. Individuals who attend a second vaccination appointment and are not vaccinated. Take pride in your role in protecting your health. ”52.7% of the population over the age of 18 is fully vaccinated. Wolff said 70% of adults need to be fully vaccinated before the mask obligations are lifted.

