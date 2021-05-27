Pa. Will remove the mask obligation by June 28 or earlier if 70% of adults are fully vaccinated.Coronavirus | Pittsburgh
Pennsylvania plans to fully vaccinate 70% of adults by the end of June. This means that the most visible reminder of the COVID-19 pandemic, the mask, will soon be an option. At a press conference Thursday, Deputy Director of Health, Allison Beam, “determined that federal mask orders could be safely lifted on June 28, or when 70% of adults received a second dose.” Said. “It puts the future in the hands of all Pennsylvania.”pennsylvanianewstoday.com