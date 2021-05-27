Pennsylvania Sets Hard Date for Lifting the Mask Mandate

newsbreak-logo
Pennsylvania health officials on Thursday said the state will fully repeal its mask mandate in a month as vaccinations continue to climb across the commonwealth. Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said Pennsylvania will revoke its mask mandate on Monday, June 28, or when 70% of the state’s adult population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Pennsylvania previously set the open-ended 70% benchmark, but Beam said vaccination data among adults encouraged the department to set a hard date.

