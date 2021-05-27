After early Covid dip, San Antonio's DWI numbers climb back to pre-pandemic norm
SAN ANTONIO - After a major dip in drunk driving arrests at the start of the pandemic, the DWI numbers are trending up again. An Open Records request from the San Antonio Police Department reveals the six-month period ending March 31 of this year produced 2,167 driving while intoxicated arrests. That's an almost exact match with the 2,173 people who were cited for DWI from the same dates one year earlier.news4sanantonio.com