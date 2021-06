(Lawrenceville, Ga., May 16, 2021) – The Gwinnett Police Department is at the scene of what is being described as a double homicide. According to a press release from GCPD, just after 3:20 pm on Sunday, May 16, officers were dispatched to a “person shot” call at 1042 Wallace Hill Ridge in the Lawrenceville area of the county. They arrived to find an adult female and an adult male victim dead in a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds. Their names are being withheld until the next of kin is notified.