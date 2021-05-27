Connor McTernan Of Union County, 25, Remembered As Magnetic Force

Connor McTernan Photo Credit: Connor McTernan Instagram photo

Connor P. McTernan of Springfield died unexpectedly on May 16 at 25 years old, his obituary says.

Born in Morristown, Connor graduated from Dayton High School in 2013 and had been working at Jaeger Lumber in Union.

Connor's obituary remembers him for his magnetic personality: The "life of the party," and "light-hearted, goofy, and crazy."

He was a mentor to several younger kids in the area, and was a particularly pivotal person in the life of his youngest brother, Collin.

Services were private.

