Max’s Moment – Melton Drives in Go-Ahead Run Against Calloway

Here's a weekly look at the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, the Milwaukee Brewers affiliate in the High-A Central League:. The Timber Rattlers went 4-2 at Cedar Rapids (Twins), dropping the first game and the last game of the series. In between, Wisconsin won four in a row and outscored the Kernels 25-4 in that stretch. The Timber Rattlers are 12-12 overall and in third place in the West Division of the High-A Central League, 3½ games behind Quad Cities (Royals). Freisis Adames and Taylor Floyd combined to pitch a no-hitter in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday. Adames went five innings and Floyd pitched the last two. The no-hitter was the first by the Timber Rattlers since May 4, 2012, when Chad Thompson and Mark Williams combined on a nine-inning no-hitter at Clinton.