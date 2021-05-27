Cancel
Max’s Moment – Melton Drives in Go-Ahead Run Against Calloway

By Todd Griffin
yoursportsedge.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLyon County’s Sydney Melton broke up a 1-1 tie in the fifth inning with an RBI double in Tuesday’s game against Calloway County. Melton’s hit scored Calista Collins, who was hit by a pitch. The Lady Lyons would go on to score nine times in the frame on the way to a 10-2 victory over the Lady Lakers.

