newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Class of 2021 Shares Their Love For Ms. Holly

By Belle Staley
rhsecho.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs bedraggled students finish their finals, the seniors hastily put their senior pranks up (all of which are quickly taken down), the almost graduates try on the soon-to-be moth ridden graduation gowns- the senior class plots to commit one final act of rebellion as they walk down the stage. In the past years, when the seniors shake the hands of Dr. Pritchett, they all agree to entrust him a small token. From collectively handing him enough ping pong balls to host the table tennis open, to more than enough pennies for a rainy day, the seniors are always willing to transfer a small gift to Dr. Pritchett’s overflowing hands. Yet this year, as strange as it’s been, a true act of kindness was agreed upon instead. As each robed senior turned their tassel and collected their certificate, they all entrusted paper money to Dr. Pritchett. The pool of money collected was to be given to Ms. Holly to help pay for her medical bills. The palm to palm monetary exchange ended up totaling nearly 1700 dollars- a large sum of money for a greater good. The collective movement was spurred from the appreciation and love Ms. Holly relinquishes from any and all who meet her. Her extended absence this year due to health risks at RHS has not gone unnoticed, as her position at the school is one of the keen memories alumni look back on. Ms. Holly is still in urgent need of a kidney transplant- so she can return to her daily routine at the school of bringing happiness to everyone around her. If you are interested in finding out more information about becoming a potential kidney donor fill out this questionnaire through the Mayo Clinic at this link https://www.mayoclinic.org/departments-centers/transplant-center/living-donor-transplantation/gnc-20203911.

www.rhsecho.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#True Love#Rhs#The Mayo Clinic#Ms Holly#Dr Pritchett#Kindness#Table Tennis#Gowns#Bedraggled Students#Happiness#Graduates#Ping Pong#Pong Balls#Pranks#Paper Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
Danville, KYAdvocate Messenger

Graduations set for the Class of 2021; local schools share details

It appears that life is slowly returning to normal, including the graduation ceremonies at the county’s schools. Boyle County Schools, Danville Christian Academy, Danville Independent Schools, and Kentucky School for the Deaf shared how their graduation ceremonies would be held this year and how preparation was happening. Danville High School.
Behind Viral Videosthelakecountrymom.com

Local mom shares her love of cooking on YouTube

Cooking and baking has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. My mom and her mom (my grandma) had me helping with holiday treats at a very young age, as they loved making things from scratch as well. I remember my grandma’s cookie jar always had fresh baked cookies to enjoy. Looking through my mom’s recipe cards brings back so many great memories, and I hope to have similar memories with my children.
Educationlincolnjournal.com

Braxton teacher shares love of fishing with sixth-grade students

FLATWOODS — Sixth-grade students at Braxton County Middle School got to learn something a little different in physical education class this year. They learned about fishing. “This unit is called ‘Hooked on Fishing,’” said Brittany Conley, the teacher who designed the multi-day series of classes. Conley wanted her sixth-grade students...
Argyle, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Ranch owner shares love of animals with locals

Those who know Shishana Rourke tend to think twice these days when trying to swap stories with their longtime friend. That’s not to suggest they’re mad at her. She’s easily their most favorite person on the planet. It’s just that Rourke, an Argyle resident, has experienced more in her 29 years than most of us could dream up in our most creative moments. And this often leads to an unintended game of one-upmanship when standing around the proverbial water cooler.
Cumberland, MDCumberland Times-News

Centenarian artist shares love of nature with Christian camp

CUMBERLAND — For as long as she can remember, Genevieve Roberts has loved the outdoors. At 101 years old, that’s a lot of memories. Her love of nature is captured in original etchings and oil paintings that are on display this month at 1812 Brewery, just in time for her May 16 birthday.
MusicPaste Magazine

Kings of Convenience Share Second Peace or Love Single, "Fever"

Norwegian folk-pop duo Norwegian duo, i.e., Eirik Glambeck BoE and Erlend Oye, have shared the second preview of their forthcoming first album in over a decade. “Fever” arrived Friday ahead of Peace or Love’s release on June 18 via EMI. “‘Fever’ is the song on Peace or Love that was...
Advocacythedoctorstv.com

How One Woman’s Sharing Table Spread Love and Community

Mary Kate Tischler created The Sharing Table – a community space in front of her house to provide a place for people to leave or take food, cleaning supplies and toiletries. Mary Kate was shocked at how quickly the idea took off from coast to coast. Is Green Breast Milk...
Weight LossPosted by
POPSUGAR

Experts Share Signs That a Friend or Loved One May Have an Eating Disorder

With diet culture constantly telling us that you have to look a certain way to be considered "worthy," it's sadly not uncommon for people to get caught up in fad diets, fall into disordered eating, or even develop a full-fledged eating disorder. In fact, it's estimated that nearly 29 million Americans will have an eating disorder in their lifetime. Worried that someone you love is among them? POPSUGAR asked experts how to spot the warning signs, and what you can do to help.
Relationshipsbusinessobserverfl.com

Fun-loving couple looks to grab more family entertainment market share

Company: When it comes to bowling, Pat Ciniello is as close to a living legend in an industry as someone can be. That’s not hyperbole. At nearly 50 years in the industry, the International Bowling Hall of Famer remains a pioneer, opening new facilities and constantly looking for ways to get and keep bowlers engaged.
Relationship Advicethedoctorstv.com

Dating Expert Shares Tips to Find Love after Lockdown

Has the pandemic changed how you date and what is important for you in a potential partner? The Doctors welcome dating expert Devyn Simone to share her tips for people getting back out into the dating world. Devyn says the pandemic has caused people to place more value on partnership...
Beauty & Fashionthehighlandernews.com

10 Qs with Ms. Braxton

​”Someone once said, ‘Don’t regret things you have done, only things you haven’t done,’ and I think that’s a good piece of life advice! Learn from mistakes you’ve made in the past, and take advantage of any opportunity that presents itself to you.”. 2. Favorite part of 2021 so far?
Bethesda, MDThe Post and Courier

The best of Holly Woltz

Date and place of birth: May 1952 in Bethesda, Maryland. Favorite movie: Easy – "The Shawshank Redemption" is my favorite movie!. Favorite sports team: University of Georgia Bulldogs anything (I’m a triple dog, having three degrees from UGA) – football, basketball, gymnastics, swimming. Books I've read recently: "Small Graces" by...
Lifestylewitneygazette.co.uk

Share you reasons for 'Why I love Oxfordshire' this week

We are all being asked to share our reasons for "Why I Love Oxfordshire" as part of a campaign to help the county's tourism businesses get back on their feet. This week Experience Oxfordshire, a not-for-profit organisation that promotes the county as a great destination, has started a 10-day campaign, encouraging locals and visitors to share their images and join the conversation at #WhyILoveOx.
Weight Lossatlanticcitynews.net

Lori Greiner Keto Pills Reviews - Is It Work OR Not?

Your dream of having a flat stomach, toned muscles, tighter waist, smaller thighs, thin shoulders can become true with the natural and ketogenic quality of Lori Greiner Keto Pills and you can lead a healthy lifestyle by curing and preventing various existing diseases led by being overweight. Learn How Lori...
Petsnewslivetv.com

Disha Patani channels her love for cats, shares adorable pictures

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Disha Patani on Sunday proved that she is a true blue pet lover as she channelled her weekend mood with adorable pictures with her pet cats Jasmine and Keety. The ‘Radhe’ actor took to Instagram and shared a couple of photos in which she is seen showering...
Celebritiessamachar-news.com

Dilip Joshi Thanks Fans for Their Love on His Birthday, Shares Picture With a Cake

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame actor Dilip Joshi took to social media on Thursday to thank fans for their love and wishes on his birthday the day before. Joshi, who plays the popular character Jethalal Gada in the sitcom, was showered with love by netizens who had shared birthday wishes for him and floated memes featuring his on-screen avatar of Jethalal on Wednesday.