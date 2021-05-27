Ethiopia: President Biden urges ceasefire in Tigray Region
US President, Joe Biden on Wednesday condemned the six-month conflict in Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray. Calling for a ceasefire and declaring that human rights abuses must end. "I am deeply concerned by the escalating violence and the hardening of regional and ethnic divisions in multiple parts of Ethiopia. The large-scale human rights abuses taking place in Tigray, including widespread sexual violence, are unacceptable and must end," said President Biden in a statement released by the White House.hornobserver.com