Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Syria's Assad wins a fourth term in a predictable landslide

Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MFpxq_0aDqPjCS00

DAMASCUS, Syria — (AP) — Syrian President Bashar Assad was re-elected in a landslide, officials said Thursday, ushering in a fourth seven-year term in the war-torn country following an election described as illegitimate and a sham by the West and his opposition.

Assad’s win was not in doubt, in an election where officials said 18 million were eligible to vote. But in the country ravaged by the 10-year-old conflict, areas controlled by rebels or Kurdish-led troops did not hold the vote. At least 8 million, mostly displaced, live in those areas in northwest and northeast Syria. Over 5 million refugees — mostly living in neighboring countries — have largely refrained from casting their ballots.

U.S. and European officials have also questioned the legitimacy of the election, saying it violates UN resolutions in place to resolve the conflict, lacks any international monitoring, and is unrepresentative of all Syrians.

Syria’s parliament speaker, Hammoud Sabbagh, announced the final results from Wednesday’s vote. He said Assad garnered 95.1% of the votes. He said turnout stood at 78.6% of the voters, in an election that lasted for 17 hours on Wednesday with no independent monitors.

Assad was facing symbolic competition from two candidates— a former minister and a former opposition figure.

Assad’s victory comes as the country is still devastated by the conflict. Fighting has subsided but the war is not over. An economic crisis is getting worse in a country where over 80% of the population lives below the poverty line and the local currency is in a free fall.

Assad, close associates and government officials are facing widening Western sanctions, added to already existing ones that have escalated as the war unfolded. European and U.S. governments blame Assad and his aides most of the war’s atrocities.

Damascus erupted in celebrations, with gunfire and fireworks lighting the night sky. Thousands gathered in major squares in Damascus, and the coastal city of Tartus, dancing while waving flags and pictures of Assad. They chanted: “With our soul, blood, we defend you Bashar,” and “We only choose three: God, Syria and Bashar.”

A large stage was set in the capital’s Omayyad Square, with speakers blaring national songs. One singer appeared on a stage set up in a Tartus square, dressed in the flag of Syria. Almost no one was wearing a face mask, though Syria is facing a surge of coronavirus cases.

The election is likely to offer little change to conditions in Syria. While Assad and his allies, Russia and Iran, may be seeking a new seal of legitimacy for the president in office since 2000, his re-election is likely to deepen the rift with the West, driving him closer to Russian and Iranian backers as well as China.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
39K+
Followers
47K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Landslide#Syrian Rebels#Syrian Troops#Syrian Refugees#Damascus#Ap#European#Un#Syrians#Russian#The Associated Press#Election#Iranian Backers#Kurdish Led Troops#Re Elected#Western Sanctions#Legitimacy#Parliament#Fighting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
News Break
United Nations
News Break
Middle East
Country
China
Related
Middle EastPosted by
Action News Jax

Watchdog: Syria has likely used chemical weapons 17 times

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The head of the international chemical weapons watchdog told the U.N. Security Council that its experts have investigated 77 allegations against Syria, and concluded that in 17 cases chemical weapons were likely or definitely used. Fernando Arias called it “a disturbing reality” that eight years...
World95.5 FM WIFC

Assad vaccinated as Syria receives first shipment of Russian shots – report

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Syria has received the first shipment of Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing the Syrian ambassador to Russia. Syrian President Bashar Assad was inoculated with the vaccine, ambassador Riad Haddad said. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing...
Middle Eastbbcgossip.com

Bashar al-Assad’s decade of destruction in Syria

Syria’s president, Bashar al-Assad, has presided over a devastating civil war that has caused the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people. Martin Chulov describes a man who came back from the brink of defeat to strengthen his grip on a country deeply scarred by war. Bashar al-Assad succeeded his...
WorldSeattle Times

US envoy heads to Turkey seeking to ensure aid to Syrians

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.S ambassador to the United Nations headed to Turkey late Tuesday seeking to ensure that humanitarian aid can be delivered to Syria across borders, a program Russia has severely limited in recent years while insisting the Syrian government should control all assistance to millions in need.
Middle Eastkfgo.com

Turkey’s Erdogan woos Egypt, Gulf states in push to repair ties

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey hopes to maximize its cooperation with Egypt and Gulf nations “on a win-win basis”, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, as Ankara works to repair its strained ties with Cairo and some Gulf Arab nations after years of tensions. Ankara’s ties with Egypt and Saudi Arabia...
Middle EastWashington Post

Yes, Assad won reelection last week. But Syria’s elections serve another purpose.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife cast their ballots in the May 26 presidential election in the town of Douma, a suburb of the capital city of Damascus. The location was not coincidental — Assad’s forces lost control of Douma in 2012 and regained it only after years of bombings, a starvation siege and the deployment of chemical weapons in April 2018 finally subdued the city.
Middle EastMinneapolis Star Tribune

Syria's Assad says reelection empowers him to defeat enemies

DAMASCUS, Syria — Syrian President Bashar Assad vowed to defeat his enemies no matter how many battles he faces, saying on Friday he feels empowered after being re-elected for a fourth seven-year term. Assad was elected in a predictable landslide Thursday. The presidential vote was described as illegitimate and a...
Middle East24newshd.tv

What next for Syria's Assad as new mandate begins?

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad has won a fourth term in office with 95 percent of the vote in a ballot dismissed abroad as a "farce". With the conflict mostly on hold but his country's economy in ruins, what are Assad's priorities likely to be when he kicks off his first post-war mandate?
Middle EastUS News and World Report

Syria Opposition Leader Says Assad Election to Worsen Country's Plight

AMMAN (Reuters) - A "sham" election designed to prolong President Bashar al-Assad's grip on Syria shows that only international pressure for a U.N.-backed peace plan can pave the way for democratic rule, a Damascus-based secular opposition leader said. Lawyer Hassan Abdul Azim of the National Coordination Committee for Democratic Change...
Middle Eastperuzi.xyz

No surprises as Syria’s Assad re-elected for 4th term

Bashar al-Assad has been re-elected for a fourth term as president of war-ravaged Syria, official results showed on Thursday, despite Western accusations the polls were “neither free nor fair”. Assad was first elected by referendum in 2000 after the death of his father Hafez al-Assad, who had ruled Syria for...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

China congratulates Syria's Assad on reelection

China on Friday congratulated Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for winning a fourth term in an election which opponents and the West say was marred by fraud. Although criticised by the United States, France, Germany, Italy and Britain, the Syrian leader continues to enjoy strong support from China. The Syrian parliament...
Middle Easttrtworld.com

Syrian regime leader Assad takes fourth term in disputed election

Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad has extended his time in power to a fourth term, taking 95.1 percent of the votes in an election opponents and the West say was "neither free nor fair". The controversial vote extending Assad's stranglehold on power was the second since the start of...