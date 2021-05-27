Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Arch and WekaIO Team To Build Fast Cloud Studios

postperspective.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWekaIO, a data platform for artificial intelligence/machine learning and high-performance computing, has collaborated with Arch Platform Technologies to integrate the Weka cloud deployment with Arch’s studio-in-the-cloud platform. Now artists and studios have an on-ramp to cloud-based creative production that allow companies to deploy a new cloud studio down to minutes instead of days.

postperspective.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Cloud Infrastructure#Capital Equipment#Digital Studios#Digital Technologies#Creative Technologies#Technology Company#Wekaio#The Arch Platform#Vfx#Aws#The Weka File System#Posix#Multiprotocol#Ssd#Visual Effects Studios#Hollywood Studios#Virtual Production#Storage Capabilities#Content Workflow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
Softwarearxiv.org

FAASNET: Scalable and Fast Provisioning of Custom Serverless ContainerRuntimes at Alibaba Cloud Function Compute

Serverless computing, or Function-as-a-Service (FaaS), enables a new way of building and scaling applications by allowing users to deploy fine-grained functions while providing fully-managed resource provisioning and auto-scaling. Custom FaaS container support is gaining traction as it enables better control over OSes, versioning, and tooling for modernizing FaaS applications. However, providing rapid container provisioning introduces non-trivial challenges for FaaS providers, since container provisioning is costly, and real-world FaaS workloads exhibit highly dynamic patterns. In this paper, we design FAASNET, a highly-scalable middleware system for accelerating FaaS container provisioning. FAASNET is driven by the workload and infrastructure requirements of the FaaS platform at one of the world's largest cloud providers, Alibaba Cloud Function Compute. FAASNET enables scalable container provisioning via a lightweight, adaptive function tree (FT) structure. FAASNET uses an I/O efficient, on-demand fetching mechanism to further reduce provisioning costs at scale. We implement and integrate FAASNET in Alibaba Cloud Function Compute. Evaluation results show that FAASNET: (1) finishes provisioning 2500 function containers on 1000 virtual machines in 8.3 seconds, (2) scales 13.4x and 16.3x faster than Alibaba Cloud's current FaaS platform and a state-of-the-art P2P container registry (Kraken), respectively, and (3) sustains a bursty work-load using 75.2% less time than an optimized baseline.
Softwaresciencecodex.com

Columbia Engineering team builds first hacker-resistant cloud software system

New York, NY--May 24, 2021--Whenever you buy something on Amazon, your customer data is automatically updated and stored on thousands of virtual machines in the cloud. For businesses like Amazon, ensuring the safety and security of the data of its millions of customers is essential. This is true for large and small organizations alike. But up to now, there has been no way to guarantee that a software system is secure from bugs, hackers, and vulnerabilities.
Economyinformation-age.com

10 steps to building a cloud landing zone that delivers real business value

Michael Chalmers, managing director EMEA at Contino, identifies 10 steps that organisations can take towards building a valuable cloud landing zone. Cloud initiatives are the present and future of modern business, but they aren’t inherently destined to succeed. To extract real value from your cloud journey, you need to start with a rock-solid foundation: a secure, reliable, high-performing cloud landing zone. When done right, this will massively reduce the chances of failures further down the line.
TechnologyCIO

Building a better multi-cloud environment

The move to multi-cloud environments accelerated at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 as organisations around the world mobilised new, hybrid work environments. Companies are using multiple cloud service providers to support their remote workforces while retaining an increasingly smaller portion of their on-premise estate. The absolute majority (90 percent) of enterprises are now operating in hybrid and multi-cloud environments, and 25 percent of all IT workloads are now in the cloud.
Softwareonmsft.com

Build 2021: Visual Studio 2019 now generally available, roadmap released

Visual Studio 2019 16.10 now generally available with new .NET enhancements in tow. Improvements have been made to Git tooling, some of the changes aim to improve automation and make you more productive with Git workflows. Enhancements to Docker are also included as well as new features to make Azure development easier. It is good to see improvements still being brought to the current release of Visual Studio.
Softwarewinbuzzer.com

Build 2021: Microsoft Announces Azure Hybrid Cloud Features

Build 2021 is underway and Microsoft is continuing to bolster its hybrid cloud solutions. At the developer conference, the company confirmed new features for Azure Arc, Azure Stack HCI, and new services such as Azure Bicep. Azure Arc. Azure Arc is a Microsoft solution for hybrid cloud organizations that allows...
Softwareaithority.com

Qumulo Unveils Post Production Platform in the Cloud with Studio Q on AWS

Qumulo, the breakthrough leader in radically simplifying enterprise file data management across hybrid cloud environments, announced its new Studio Q Quick Start offering, a comprehensive post production platform that enables creative teams to replicate the collaborative editorial production process in the cloud. With a simple AWS CloudFormation deployment, studios, broadcasters and corporate video production teams can now run Adobe Premiere Pro and Adobe After Effects on Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), unblocking content creation workflows, previously suboptimal or impossible with other file systems.
SoftwareCartoon Brew

How Amazon Nimble Studio Harnesses The Cloud To Speed Up Animation Production

Animators have long had to rely on local high-performance workstations connected to shared file storage systems and powerful render farms to create their work. Amazon Nimble Studio virtualizes content production infrastructure, allowing artists and studios to scale compute resources based on project needs, and to easily collaborate globally. Remote production...
Computersaithority.com

Paian IT Solutions Selects Corent Technology’s ComPaaS to Build Continuous Cloud Optimization and Modernization Services

Paian IT Solutions and Corent Technology announce the extension of their existing partnership, adding optimization and modernization of Microsoft Azure for customers using Corent Technology’s SurPaaS ComPaaS platform. “We are delighted to be working with Paian IT Solutions. Their vision for cloud adoption and continuous improvement matches our passion for...
Softwarelinux.com

Build and Deploy Hyperledger Fabric on Azure Cloud Platform- Part 1

Here is an outline of topics covered in this article series:. Fabric Marketplace Template versus Manual Configurations. In the first part, we cover item 1, 2, 3 of the outline. In the second part, we will cover items 4, 5 and 6 and in the last part we will cover the remaining items (7, 8 and 9).
SoftwareDigital Trends

Everything new in Microsoft Teams announced at Build 2021

Microsoft Teams is usually a big highlight at Microsoft’s Build developer conference, and that was the case again this year. There were several key updates announced for Teams that should be rolling out through the rest of 2021, mainly for developers. Following the launch of Teams apps for meetings last...
Businessaithority.com

Druva Teams with Redington to Extend Cloud Data Protection to Enterprises in India

Druva Inc., the leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, announced that Redington (India) Limited has been appointed as the company’s national distributor in India. Leveraging Redington’s far reaching presence across India and its more than 500 SaaS channel partners and industry expertise, new and potential customers will now have expanded access to a wide range of preferred channel partners offering Druva Cloud Platform’s comprehensive cloud data protection solution. Together, Druva and Redington will enable even more Indian businesses to experience the benefits of cloud.
Computershelpnetsecurity.com

AtScale CloudStart builds analytics infrastructure on cloud data platforms

AtScale announced the launch of AtScale CloudStart for building powerful analytics infrastructure on cloud data platforms. This offering enables organizations to rapidly integrate AtScale’s semantic layer solution on leading cloud data management platforms. CloudStart provides customers a way to start with a smaller semantic layer investment aligned with entry points...
BusinessPosted by
Deadline

UK Virtual Production Specialist Bild Studios Teams With LA’s Lux Machina To Form Joint VP Venture

Bild Studios, the UK Virtual Production (VP) specialist, has entered into a partnership with Los Angeles-based Lux Machina to form a U.S.-UK joint VP venture. Bild operates the MARS Volume, a virtual production facility in London that was piloted last summer and will now launch officially in June. The company has an established track record in the fields of visual engineering and creative design for major film and live productions, having worked on projects such as Detective Pikachu, Brave New World, Avenue 5 and Infinity.
SoftwareInfoQ.com

.NET News Roundup: Microsoft Build, .NET 6, MAUI, Visual Studio 2019, Project Reunion

It's been a busy week for the .NET community with this year's edition of Microsoft Build. During the event, Microsoft released new previews for .NET 6 and its related frameworks, along with a new version of Visual Studio, TypeScript 4.3, and more. InfoQ examined these and a number of smaller stories in the .NET ecosystem from the week of May 24th, 2021.
Softwarecnx-software.com

Arm introduces Open-CMSIS-Pack and Keil Studio Cloud for MCU software development

Arm has just announced two new initiatives that aim to boost the productivity embedded, IoT, ML, and MCU software developers: the Open-CMSIS-Pack project and Keil Studio Cloud. The Open-CMSIS-Pack Project. The Cortex Microcontroller Software Interface Standard (CMSIS) packs have been around for years providing a vendor-independent hardware abstraction layer for...
Softwaresiliconangle.com

Cisco builds next-gen operational model for the hybrid cloud

If there is a singular example that shows how the cloud is paving the way for a new operating model where virtually everything will be delivered as-a-service, consider the mobile banking app. Applications for banking services were already gathering steam before COVID-19. After the pandemic closed many traditional in-person banking...
Computersnetapp.com

Groundbreaking Cisco UCS X-Series and FlexPod: A winning team for your hybrid cloud

Today, Cisco introduces its next forward-looking advancements in compute, the Cisco UCS X-Series Modular System. Cisco hit a homerun in the data center World Series with its first-generation UCS servers. In its first compute chassis, Cisco pioneered stateless management and a unified fabric. Shortly after, Cisco and NetApp together introduced the best-in-class FlexPod® converged infrastructure to extend Cisco UCS with industry-leading storage and to offer a complete data center and edge solution.