Consistent with the Christian mission and vision of the YMCA of Memphis & Mid-South, and in cooperation with other YMCA staff, under the direction of the Regional and/or Area Coordinator, the Site Director is responsible for planning and implementing all activities and executing daily lesson plans for a School Age Before and After School site according to DHS and YMCA policies and procedures. The Site Director will supervise site staff and their activities. The Site Director will be responsible for providing a School Age program that will ensure the participants’ safety at all times and foster children’s social, physical, spiritual, and mental growth and adheres to YMCA program guidelines and DHS standards. The Site Director will maintain positive relationships with YMCA staff, school staff, and School Age participants. This is a full time position with all of the benefits and responsibilities afforded full time employees of the YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South.