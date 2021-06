Marin County’s Sir Francis Drake High School finally has a new name. The Tamalpais Union High School District has unanimously approved the name change to Archie Williams High School. Williams was a 1936 Olympic gold-medal winner, and later served as a flight instructor with the Tuskegee Airmen during World War Two. He retired from the Army in 1964, and went on to teach math and computing for more than two decades at Drake High. It took more than nine months, and the consideration of hundreds of names to replace Drake, a 16th Century English explorer and slave trader.