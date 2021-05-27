Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey gets its first major patch to hopefully fix its myriad issues

By Elise Nelson
pcinvasion.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElite Dangerous: Odyssey‘s launch last week was rocky, to say the least. Since its release on May 19, players have complained of several bugs, performance issues, crashes, and more, going so far as to review bomb the expansion on Steam. Thankfully, Frontier Developments has quickly rolled the first major patch for Elite Dangerous: Odyssey to address a sizable portion of the complaints. Fans can access the patch now.

www.pcinvasion.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elite Dangerous#Patched#The Odyssey#Frontier Developments#Frontier Forum#Odyssey To Horizons#Ui
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Biomutant’s Console Patch Has Arrived, Fixes a Number of Issues Including Dialogue and Difficulty

Biomutant‘s much-awaited post-launch patch has finally arrived on consoles following its PC release. The update fixes dialogue, reduces the amount of gibberish spoken, resolves tutorial issues, and addresses problems with difficulty settings. Patch notes are as follows:. PlayStation 4 Specific. Fixed alignment on memory allocation on some buffers to avoid...
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Returnal PS5 Patch 1.4.0 to Fix Trophy Issues, Tweak Balancing, and Much More

Returnal is a wonderful game, but it has its fair share of issues. While we've encountered almost zero bugs in our time with Housemarque's PlayStation 5 title, many players have been dealing with glitched Trophies, unreliable Activity Cards, and more miscellaneous problems. Fortunately, the developer has been working to patch everything up, and the latest major update is around the corner.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Valheim patch 0.154.1 fixes two major raid events

While Valheim's big "Hearth and Home" update is still eagerly awaited, the brand new patch 0.154.1 has just fixed some major issues the players have been experiencing in the survival game. Today, Valheim's dev team released another "fixer-upper" patch focusing on minor issues as well as the bug that caused...
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Elite Dangerous’ third Odyssey update adjusts weapon and suit UI, applies crash fixes, and adds ARX rewards for on-foot missions

As promised in the June update roadmap, the third patch for Elite: Dangerous has been applied, providing another round of fixes for the Odyssey expansion. One of the highlights of the patch notes revolve around several UI changes for the suits and weapon browser, with improvements to the way stats are displayed and how stat comparisons are calculated, visible damage resistance values for suits, a newly displayed “percentage chance” stat converted to enum, and a name change for “reload time” to “reload speed” to better match the weapon’s value.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Biomutant’s First Major Patch Is Live, Here’s Everything Included

Biomutant received mixed reception at launch. Some loved it, some hated it, and others were ambivalent towards it. However, developer Experiment 101 has listened to the feedback and delivered the game's first post-launch patch to hopefully address some issues. It's a pretty lengthy list and a hefty download of 13.3GB...
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Stick and Rudder: Launch impressions of Elite Dangerous Odyssey

On June 3rd, 2020, Frontier Developments made an announcement that had fans of the Elite franchise excited for new possibilities. After decades of being confined to the cockpit of various ships and land rovers, the most recent Elite iteration (Dangerous) would release a mind-blowing expansion that would allow pilots to roam the surfaces of planets, the insides of space stations, and across various settlements and wreckages. The Odyssey DLC would not only add new sights, sounds, and systems to the existing game but also change the landscapes of heavenly bodies, add first-person shooter missions, and integrate into the BGS (Background Simulation) system.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Rainbow Six Extraction gets its first trailer

Rainbow Six Extraction gets its first trailer and gameplay reveal during today’s Ubisoft Forward. After going two years without any new info, Ubisoft has finally revealed the first gameplay and trailer for Rainbow Six: Extraction. The title is a bit of a change from siege, and lets players team up to take down enemy aliens called Archaeans while completing other objectives. The Rainbow Six Siege formula is still very present, but the entire game is PVE.
Video Gamesthehighlandsun.com

Genshin Impact 2.0 Beta receives 9 GB update: Major changes to Yoimiya’s constellations, elemental burst leaked

The next update to Genshin Impact will likely arrive in late July, but beta testers are already revealing plenty of upcoming content. Genshin Impact is currently in version 1.6, but the next update should be a significant one, which will likely be dubbed version 2.0. Lately, beta testers revealed a recent patch to the game files ahead of the next update.
Retailbeastsofwar.com

Horizon Zero Dawn: The Board Game First Expansion Adds Five New Machines

Horizon Zero Dawn: The Board Game by Steamforged Games is expanding, with their first expansion coming to retail. Adding more mighty machines making their way into the game, as players head out to the Nora territories in the upcoming expansion The Sacred Land. The Sacred Land Expansion // Horizon Zero...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Cyberpunk 2077 – Patch 1.23 Fixes More Bugs and Performance Issues

CD Projekt RED has released a new update for Cyberpunk 2077, though fans waiting for new features or content will need to keep waiting. Patch 1.23 is all about fixing various bugs and issues in quests, like the “Open the package” objective in Space Oddity changing location or The Heist, which has a smattering of different problems. “Unnecessary” button prompts have also been removed from The Nomad.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Stellaris: Console Edition gets update 2.8 along with Federations pack

Stellaris: Console Edition just got a fresh expansion pack. Paradox Interactive bundled the release of the new expansion pack with the launch of Federations, another expansion with its focus on the galactic community and its internal politics, for Stellaris: Console Edition. Fans can grab Federations today on both PlayStation and...