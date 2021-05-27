Elite Dangerous: Odyssey gets its first major patch to hopefully fix its myriad issues

On June 3rd, 2020, Frontier Developments made an announcement that had fans of the Elite franchise excited for new possibilities. After decades of being confined to the cockpit of various ships and land rovers, the most recent Elite iteration (Dangerous) would release a mind-blowing expansion that would allow pilots to roam the surfaces of planets, the insides of space stations, and across various settlements and wreckages. The Odyssey DLC would not only add new sights, sounds, and systems to the existing game but also change the landscapes of heavenly bodies, add first-person shooter missions, and integrate into the BGS (Background Simulation) system.