Elite Dangerous: Odyssey gets its first major patch to hopefully fix its myriad issues
Elite Dangerous: Odyssey‘s launch last week was rocky, to say the least. Since its release on May 19, players have complained of several bugs, performance issues, crashes, and more, going so far as to review bomb the expansion on Steam. Thankfully, Frontier Developments has quickly rolled the first major patch for Elite Dangerous: Odyssey to address a sizable portion of the complaints. Fans can access the patch now.www.pcinvasion.com