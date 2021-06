Punk Lives On

Few records this month or maybe even this year will reach the vintage of their street dates as locked and loaded as T-Tops’ Staring at a Static Screen. Coming nearly six years after the band’s eponymous and almost too good to be true full-length debut – and following a string of line-up changes and short-form releases – expectations have been monstrous for this one. And T-Tops meet the moment not with grace but with unabashed fury: a 12-song set whose crunching riffs, pounding refrains, and roared vocals will acne your skin with blisters. Has it really been six years? Don’t tell these guys; they haven’t missed a beat.