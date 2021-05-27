Southwest Airlines Passenger Assaults Flight Attendant, Knocks Out Her Teeth

American Airlines will not be serving alcohol onboard domestic flights until at least September, which coincides with the expiration of the federal mask mandate for airline passengers. Southwest Airlines previously banned booze after several altercations between passengers and crew—mostly over face mask requirements—and American Airlines followed suit, banning alcohol in May. “Flight attendants are on the front lines every day not only ensuring our customers’ safety, but are also calming fears, answering questions, and enforcing policies like federally-required face masks,” Brady Byrnes, managing director of flight service at American, told CNN. “Over the past week we’ve seen some of these stressors create deeply disturbing situations on board aircraft.”