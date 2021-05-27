Cancel
Survey Shows Iowa Land Rents up Significantly in 2021

By Janelle Tucker
Mix 94.7 KMCH
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnual cash rental rates survey shows Iowans are paying 4.5% more to rent land. Most farmers in Iowa are seeing a significant increase in what they pay for land rents this year, according to a recent survey conducted by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. According to the “Cash Rental...

kmch.com
