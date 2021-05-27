Our readers “Besties” for where to eat

The Persian-Themed Read It & Eat Box is now 50% off. This is a special edition box meant to honor the founder, Kim's, father who passed away in January from pancreatic cancer. She is honoring her Persian heritage with this box! - We will be donating food to Helping Hands Long Island Rescue Mission, the specific non-profit my father supported throughout his life. - 📚 The Book: Persepolis Volume 1, by Marjane Satrapi 📚 Persepolis is an autobiographical series of bande dessinées (French comics) by Marjane Satrapi that depicts her childhood up to her early adult years in Iran and Austria during and after the Islamic Revolution. The title Persepolis is a reference to the ancient capital of the Persian Empire. 🌰 The Food: Niloofar's Ajil Celebration Persian Trail Mix 🌰 Trail mix like you’ve never tasted. Persian Trail Mix, or "Ajil" is a staple in Persian culture, enjoyed as a healthy snack or served to guests as a gesture of hospitality. Celebration Ajil is a unique blend of black mulberries, dates, pistachios, sour cherries, almonds and golden berries. This delightful mix is inspired by the Yalda holiday, or winter solstice. 📔The Bookish Fun Item: Persian Food Posters from Little Persian Learning 📔 little Persian has a mission to provide high quality Persian learning materials to English speaking families. Learning the names of common fruits is not only fun, but also will open up a connection to the fruits that appear in Persian cuisine. Your child will soon know just why khoresht ālu has its name and will be able to use Persian language to request her favorite flavor of lavāshak. 🏢 The Non-Profit: Helping Hands Rescue Mission Long Island 🏢 The Mission was founded in 1965 by Reverend J.A. Gaines, his wife, Reverend Rose Marie Gaines, and her mother, Florence E. Meringola. After witnessing local poverty conditions first hand, they invested everything that they had with the view that if they could help even one person it was worth the investment. They worked very hard and sacrificed much to build a strong community and leave a great legacy to be carried on. Their prayer was the HHRM will remain a "lighthouse" in our community. 53 years later our work continues under the direction of Rev. Kimberly Gaines-Gambino. She has also served as Pastor of Half Hollow Community Church in Dix Hills, New York.