How to Get Rid of Palo Verde Beetles

Scientists call it the Derobrachus germinatus. More commonly, it's called the Palo Verde beetle. It's also known as the root borer beetle because this is what it does. This beetle bores into the roots of plants and can cause extensive damage. Knowing what to do to prevent them and how to get rid of them once they show up on your property could save the life of your trees and will ultimately have a big impact on the overall look of your property.