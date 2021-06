The NHL Draft Lottery is set for tonight at 7 PM ET on NBCSN and NHLN in the U.S. In Canada, you can watch it on SN and TVA, check your local listings. Last month, lottery odds were announced. Some outstanding questions as to how the Seattle Kraken would place and what do with the Arizona Coyotes forfeited pick were also answered. With the Lottery drawing set for this evening, every team knows their chances to win.