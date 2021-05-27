Lawmakers Criticize Navy's Plan to Drastically Slash Civilian Jobs in Internal Audit Office
A group of lawmakers is voicing concerns over a plan by the Navy to slash more than 200 civilian jobs, saying it would significantly hamper an internal audit agency. The Navy has internally proposed cutting the Navy Audit Service’s workforce by 70% from 290 to just 85, which members of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, and leadership within the agency itself, said would have deleterious effects. Audit Service officials have said such an approach would prevent the service from accomplishing its mission to provide objective audits and investigations. While housed within the Navy, NAS operates independently.www.govexec.com