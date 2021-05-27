Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Lawmakers Criticize Navy's Plan to Drastically Slash Civilian Jobs in Internal Audit Office

By Eric Katz
GovExec.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of lawmakers is voicing concerns over a plan by the Navy to slash more than 200 civilian jobs, saying it would significantly hamper an internal audit agency. The Navy has internally proposed cutting the Navy Audit Service’s workforce by 70% from 290 to just 85, which members of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, and leadership within the agency itself, said would have deleterious effects. Audit Service officials have said such an approach would prevent the service from accomplishing its mission to provide objective audits and investigations. While housed within the Navy, NAS operates independently.

www.govexec.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nas
Person
Elaine Luria
Person
Slash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Government Spending#Government Jobs#Lawmakers#Internal Audit Office#The Navy Audit Service#The Defense Department#D Calif#The Air Force#Defense Ig#Audit Service Officials#Navy Leadership#Reductions#Overlapping Audits#Fraudulent Spending#Inspections#Unnecessary Procurements#Objections#Secretary#Accountants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
Army
Related
Popular Mechanics

The Pentagon Just Sent Its Wishlist to Santa (a.k.a. Congress)

The U.S. military published its unfunded priorities list for the 2022 defense budget. The list is made up of things the armed forces want, but not enough to officially ask for. This year, the list includes more fighter jets for the Air Force, a destroyer for the Navy, and helicopters...
Washington, DCAntelope Valley Press

Military leaders wary of policy changes

WASHINGTON — Military service leaders are privately expressing reservations about removing sexual assault cases from the chain of command, The Associated Press has learned, striking a note of caution as momentum builds toward changing a military justice system that has come under increasing criticism. In memos to Defense Secretary Lloyd...
Congress & Courtsamericanmilitarynews.com

Sen. Cotton, bipartisan lawmakers call for Pentagon list of companies linked to China’s military

A group of bipartisan lawmakers, including Senators Tom Cotton (R-AR), Gary Peters (D-MI), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), and Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Representatives Mike Gallagher (R-WI), Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), and Liz Cheney (R-WY) sent a letter on Tuesday calling on the Department of Defense to release a report identifying Chinese military companies, which has been delayed for more than a month.
MilitaryPosted by
TheStreet

Ocean Explorer Awarded US Navy's Highest Civilian Medal

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed Ocean Explorer Founder of Lost 52 Project, Tim Taylor has been bestowed the Distinguished Public Service Award by U.S. Secretary of the Navy. The medal was awarded in a private ceremony at the National Museum of the U.S. Navy in Washington DC. This is the Navy's "highest civilian honor", in recognition of exploration, discoveries, and service to the Department of the Navy honoring the Sailors and Marines that gave their lives in service to the nation. Mr. Taylor and his "Lost 52 Project" have discovered and documented seven WWII Submarines and the final resting place of 288 servicemen.
Congress & CourtsWMI Central

Gosar blasts Justice Department on election audit

Rep. Paul Gosar’s outspoken support for the rioters who briefly occupied the US capitol building in a recent congressional hearing has reignited calls by some Democrats for a censure resolution. However, Gosar has in the meantime doubled down on his description of the rioters as “peaceful patriots” and the shooting...
ChinaInc.com

Want to Drastically Improve Your Thinking? A Navy SEAL Officer Says Try These 5 Ideas

Almost all of us are faced with high-stakes decisions nearly every day, no matter our industry or role. Often, we try to create rules to govern future behavior and take the uncertainty out of the decision-making process, but it's clear to anyone who faces tough decisions on a regular basis that the circumstances and details are different nearly every time, and black-and-white rules rarely lead to optimal choices.
Buncombe County, NCSmoky Mountain News

Cawthorn’s internal poll measures job performance, approval

After almost five months in office, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-Hendersonville, has his first look into the major political questions that have arisen during his short, tumultuous tenure – namely, his approval rating among Republicans, the state of the Republican Party and their current opinion of former President Donald Trump. “The...
Militarywarontherocks.com

The Way Ahead for the Next Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness

Some of the most powerful national security positions in Washington are ones you’ve never heard of. The under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness is one of those positions. The appointee in the position sets personnel policy for the Department of Defense, standardizing practices across the military services affecting the recruitment, retention, and management of the nation’s uniformed human capital. The decisions the under secretary makes today will have implications for uniformed military leadership 30 to 40 years in the future.
Aerospace & DefenseGovExec.com

Pentagon Shelves Plans for New Air Force Two

The Pentagon is abandoning plans to replace its small fleet of Boeing 757s that serve as Air Force Two—the jetliners that fly the vice president and other top-level cabinet officials. Funding for the project has been eliminated in the Air Force’s fiscal 2022 budget request, which was sent to Congress...
Congress & Courtstexasgopvote.com

Congressman Pat Fallon Introduces Legislation to Drastically Increase Penalties for Attacks on Critical U.S. Infrastructure

Thursday, I filed legislation that would drastically increase penalties for foreign actors who commit attacks on critical United States infrastructure and threaten U.S. national security. If passed, the bill would impose a mandatory minimum sentence of thirty years in prison and level severe sanctions against those convicted of either an...
Labor Issuesifpte.org

IFPTE Applauds Labor Caucus Letter Requesting Attorney General Garland Withdraw DOJ’s the Petition to Decertify the NAIJ Union

WASHINGTON, DC – The International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers’ (IFPTE) campaign to halt the Trump-era effort to decertify the National Association of Immigration Judges-IFPTE Judicial Council 2 (NAIJ) received strong support today with the House Labor Caucus’ letter to Attorney General Garland requesting the Department of Justice withdraw the petition to decertify NAIJ.
Congress & CourtsFort Worth Star-Telegram

Training for Capitol Hill staffers key to shifting attitudes on accessibility for disability community

WASHINGTON — Many staffers are heading back to Capitol Hill, and official visitors aren’t far behind, but the return to offices is prompting questions about gaps in physical and digital accessibility in Congress for staff, lobbyists, constituents and lawmakers with disabilities. With historic buildings and slow adoption of technology, Congress...