–On May 11, a coalition of community organizations, immigrant advocates, and concerned individuals from Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura Counties met to discuss their concerns regarding the Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) proposed plan to house 5,000 unaccompanied minors at Camp Roberts. The coalition agrees that California is a preferred choice as a welcoming state among the states that may be considered for locations. However, they say they cannot support Camp Roberts as a suitable site, nor can they support the use of any military base for such a purpose.