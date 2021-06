WeWork may be turning over a new leaf as it prepares to go public, but it is still losing prodigious sums of money. The coworking startup-turned-giant lost $2.06B in the first quarter, according to a quarterly earnings report filed by BowX Acquisition Corp. on Thursday. Almost $500M of that loss came from a settlement between WeWork parent company SoftBank Group and WeWork co-founder and former CEO Adam Neumann.