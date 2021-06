Will this be remembered as a successful season for Manchester United? In a way, it already is. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can prepare for this Europa League final knowing the stakes are not too high. He has achieved the minimum expectation at Old Trafford at the start of every campaign: qualifying for the Champions League.Not only that, but there was no final day scramble to claim a top four spot this year. United’s ascent to finish as Premier League runners-up was relatively serene. An unbeaten 14-game run during the second half of the season meant they never looked like collapsing and...