Josh Davis named Monterey High School head boys basketball coach
Josh Davis has been selected as head boys basketball coach at Monterey High School by Mike Meeks, Executive Director of Athletics for Lubbock Independent School District. Coach Davis has extensive coaching experience at the high school level. He has served as assistant head coach for basketball at Monterey for six seasons, and has also served as an assistant coach in baseball, football and track. He joined the Monterey athletics staff in 2013. In addition to his coaching duties, Coach Davis is certified to teach math 8-12.www.kcbd.com