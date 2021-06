In this Jonathan Kuminga NBA Draft Profile, with the G-League as an alternative to high school players, more and more are taking that route instead of college. One of them from the class of 2020 is Jonathan Kuminga, who not only chose to reclassify, but also chose to go to the G-League over the likes of Duke, Texas Tech, Auburn, and Kentucky. He joined the likes of Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd, and Daishen Nix in skipping college and going to the G-League. Kuminga is consistently being ranked as a top player in this class and is receiving rave reviews from scouts. So let’s take a look at his game and see if the hype is real.