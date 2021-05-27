Cancel
Tarrant County, TX

Abbott to sign bill creating specific criminal offense for fentanyl manufacturing, delivery

By Praveena Somasundaram
Dallas News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that he plans to sign a bill to create a specific criminal offense for the manufacture or delivery of the synthetic opioid fentanyl. Citing an increase in seizures by the Texas Department of Public Safety — from 11 pounds in 2020 to 95 pounds in the first four months of 2021 — Abbott said the law, which includes a punishment beginning as a third-degree felony, is needed.

www.dallasnews.com
