Abbott to sign bill creating specific criminal offense for fentanyl manufacturing, delivery
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that he plans to sign a bill to create a specific criminal offense for the manufacture or delivery of the synthetic opioid fentanyl. Citing an increase in seizures by the Texas Department of Public Safety — from 11 pounds in 2020 to 95 pounds in the first four months of 2021 — Abbott said the law, which includes a punishment beginning as a third-degree felony, is needed.www.dallasnews.com