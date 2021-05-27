Cancel
Financial Reports

HP Falls Despite Beating Earnings, Sales Estimates

By Nelson Wang
Street.Com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHP Inc. (HPQ) - Get Report shares fell despite the computer hardware maker reporting fiscal second quarter earnings that beat analyst estimates. For the quarter ending in April, HP reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.93 on revenue of $15.9 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting adjusted earnings per share of $0.92 on revenue of $15.0 billion.

