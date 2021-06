The hottest stock market story this week is AMC’s (NYSE:AMC) stunning surge. The struggling movie theater chain was left for dead as recently as last winter, with the stock at just $2. Given its overwhelming debt load, AMC seemed heading for bankruptcy. Now, though, the Reddit traders have gravitated to AMC, sending its stock up thousands of percent. This rally doesn’t come for free, however. Meme traders have likely had to sell other positions, such as Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) to fund their AMC purchases.