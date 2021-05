As speculation mounted about what the Baltimore Ravens might do with their two first-round picks, wide receiver was on the top of everyone’s mind. With Marquise “Hollywood” Brown the only Ravens receiver to top 500 yards receiving in 2020, it was clear that more weapons were needed at the position for quarterback Lamar Jackson. But the question remained: Would the Ravens use one of their first-round picks to get a star or wait until later rounds like they’ve done in the past with Myles Boykin and Devin Duvernay?