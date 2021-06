They don’t really do mercy, do they, the custodians of contemporary virtue? The condemnation of England cricketer Ollie Robinson began even before he had left the field after it was revealed he had tweeted stupid and offensive observations in 2012 and 2013, when he was in his late teens. Tom Harrison, the chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), was quick to declare that “we will initiate a full investigation as part of our disciplinary process”.